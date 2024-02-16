Price of public EV charging soars as filling up petrol cars becomes cheaper

Charging electric cars

Electric vehicle owners who use public chargers saw the cost of running their cars soar by hundreds of pounds last year, even as petrol prices fell.

Zapmap, which monitors installations of charge points, found that the price of charging cars away from home climbed by 11pc in the last year.

Motorists who exclusively use public charging points now pay more per mile than those with petrol cars, the company said.

Zapmap said electric vehicle drivers who charged at home 80pc of the time paid 7p a mile, or around £680 a year, to run their cars.

Those who charged at home half of the time paid 11p a mile, or £1,140 a year.

However, motorists who only charge at public stations are now paying 18p a mile or £1,810 a year.

That is more than the average petrol car driver who pays 15p a mile, or £1,470 a year.

A year ago, charging exclusively at a public charge point would have cost around £1,600 a year, compared to £1,680 for petrol cars.

Zapmap said that the average cost of charging at public stations was rising because motorists were opting for pricier “ultra-rapid” chargers.

Ultra-rapid chargers accounted for 45pc of all charging in December 2023, compared to 29pc a year earlier.

While many homeowners with driveways are able to take advantage of domestic charge points and cheaper tariffs, the rising cost of charging electric vehicles away from home is likely to put off millions of motorists who would not be able to install a home charger.

Zapmap said electric vehicle drivers are generally less likely to shop around than petrol drivers, which may also contribute to higher prices.

It came as carmaking giants Renault and Stellantis both said they would have to cut costs in response to lower profit margins from making electric vehicles.

“Cost reduction will remain and remains our obsession,” Renault chief executive Luca de Meo told investors, saying the company planned to reduce the cost of making electric cars by 40pc by 2027.

Recommended

Avoid EV ‘charge rage’ with these simple tricks

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.