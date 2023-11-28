Price, specs still unclear ahead of Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event this week in Austin

Austin-based Tesla is expected to roll out the first of its long-anticipated Cybertrucks this Thursday during an event at its Central Texas facility.

The futuristic all-electric pickup will mark the first truck for Tesla, which moved its headquarters to its Austin facility in 2021. The facility already produces Model Y SUV's and batteries.

Here's what we know about the vehicle and event:

When and where will the event be held?

On Monday, the Tesla Cybertruck account posted on X that the event would be held at 2 p.m. at Giga Texas, the company’s Austin-area manufacturing facility.

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked outside the 44 Club during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023.

The company held a random drawing to select shareholders who were invited to attend. The event will also be live streamed to the public. While a link has not been posted, the company typically streams on X and YouTube.

Some people have already gotten a glimpse at the vehicle driving around cities including Austin in recent months or at events including the Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas track. Cybertrucks also popped up in a number of showrooms around the country on Friday, ahead of the launch event.

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked outside the 44 Club during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023.

What we know about the Cybertruck

Key details including pricing, specs and number of deliveries are still unclear ahead of the event. It's also unclear if the first vehicles will be delivered to Tesla customers on the waiting list, or to employees as the company has done with some vehicles in the past.

Earlier this month, Mexican newspaper, Milenio, reported that Javier Verdura, Tesla's global director of product design, said during a keynote that the company expects to deliver about ten vehicles during the Cybertruck event.

On Tesla’s website, the company says the vehicle includes features such as stainless steel, armored glass and up to 500 miles of range.

Industry experts have said the Cybertruck and its subsequent scale up could be crucial to Tesla and its Austin facility going forward. The vehicle comes as competition heats up in the electric vehicle market and as more companies have rolled out their own electric trucks.

Story continues

Deliveries will follow delays

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk first announced the truck at an event in Los Angeles in 2019 where Cybertruck designer Franz von Holzhausen cracked the vehicle’s “unbreakable” glass windows during a demonstration.

The company started taking preorders for the vehicle that month, with interested customers able to join the wait list with a $100 deposit. At the time, Tesla said the vehicles would be delivered in about 2021. In November 2019, Musk also tweeted that 250,000 people had put a deposit down.

The company has since pushed back the delivery and production dates for the vehicle. In July, the company released a picture of the first Cybertruck built in Texas.

Challenges ahead for Cybertruck:

Musk has repeatedly hyped the release of the vehicle, including earlier this month on a call with investors when the CEO said the truck is Tesla’s “best product ever.” But Musk has also repeatedly downplayed expectations related to the vehicle’s scale up.

On the same call with investors, Musk said Tesla faces “enormous challenges” in scaling the truck to volume production and in keeping the pricing affordable. Musk also estimated it would take about 18 months before the vehicle is “cashflow positive.”

“We dug our own grave,” Musk said at the time.

In a report to investors earlier this month, the company said the Cybertruck had started pilot production. On the call, Musk estimated the company would have the capacity to produce more than a quarter million Cybertrucks sometime in 2025 but said it would be "difficult to make an accurate guess" as to how many the company could deliver in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tesla to deliver first Cybertrucks this week at Giga Texas in Austin