The Price Is Right For Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR)

When close to half the companies in the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.8x, you may consider Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.9x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

See our latest analysis for Zephyr Energy

What Does Zephyr Energy's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Zephyr Energy has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Zephyr Energy's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Zephyr Energy's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Zephyr Energy's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. In spite of this unbelievable short-term growth, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to remain buoyant, climbing by 47% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 11%, that would be a fantastic result.

With this in consideration, we understand why Zephyr Energy's P/S is a cut above its industry peers. Right now, investors are willing to pay more for a stock that is shaping up to buck the trend of the broader industry going backwards.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we anticipated, our review of Zephyr Energy's analyst forecasts shows that the company's better revenue forecast compared to a turbulent industry is a significant contributor to its high price-to-sales ratio. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Our only concern is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. Although, if the company's prospects don't change they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Zephyr Energy is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here