Priceline Launches Strategic Partnership with British Airways and Iberia

·4 min read

The New Distribution Capability expands inventory across Booking Holdings

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline, one of North America's leading online travel agencies, announced today a New Distribution Capability (NDC) agreement with British Airways and Iberia, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's leading airline groups.

Priceline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Priceline)
Priceline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Priceline)

The NDC partnership will allow travelers searching and booking on Priceline to gain access to the airline group's full range of fares and additional product offerings, including flexible booking options and ancillaries, such as seat selection and checked bags.

"Priceline's new connectivity to British Airways and Iberia allows us to further our mission to provide our customers with the very best in travel deals, whether traveling domestically or abroad,'' said Matthew Bell, Vice President, Flights, Priceline. "We are thrilled to expand our valued partnership with IAG."

"The agreement with Priceline represents an excellent opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with one of the leading travel agencies in North America through the NDC channel," said Miguel Henales, Digital Business & NDC Director at Iberia. "It will help us to reach a greater number of customers with all Iberia & British Airways products and all the advantages that this model brings."

"British Airways welcomes this announcement with Priceline and the great work to ensure our mutual customers have access to our NDC content and functionality, including our additional price points and enhanced self service functionality," said Ian Romanis, Director of Retail & CRM at British Airways. "We are excited to see the benefits this partnership will bring to our mutual customers in North America and beyond."

The new strategic partnership also extends across Priceline's parent company, Booking Holdings, including Agoda, who continues to strengthen its flight and connected trip proposition within the Asia Pacific region.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a leader in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

About Iberia

Iberia is the main Spanish airline and the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America. It flies to 140 destinations in 48 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of 144 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport. Since 2014 it ranked among the five most punctual airlines in the world according to FlightStats, while it was awarded its 4th Skytrax star in 2017. The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance that operates more than 14,000 daily flights to some 1,100 destinations in 180 countries. For more information, please visit http://grupo.iberia.es

About British Airways

British Airways is a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, bringing people, places and diverse cultures closer together for more than 100 years.

British Airways connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. British Airways flies to destinations in more than 74 countries. In 2021, the airline won six Business Traveller Awards including Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Airport Lounge, Best Frequent Flyer Programme, Best Travel App and Best New Seat.

In September 2022, the airline celebrated the first anniversary of its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to further put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves more than 900 destinations across the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/priceline-launches-strategic-partnership-with-british-airways-and-iberia-301695215.html

SOURCE Priceline

