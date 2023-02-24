U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Pricer and Epishine in strategic partnership to set the foundation for the next generation sustainable light-powered electronic shelf labels

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's fast-paced retail environment requires innovative digital solutions without compromising sustainability. Pricer, a leading supplier of shelf edge automation and communication solutions, will explore the possibilities of a new generation of advanced electronic shelf labels (ESL) making them self-powered through light in partnership with Swedish Epishine.

The retail industry's rapidly evolving digital transformation enables increased operation excellence, while there is an increasing focus on sustainability both within the industry and from the consumers.

Pricer and Epishine, a leading developer and manufacturer of indoor solar cells, are joining forces to enable a sustainable solution for powering ESLs through indoor ambient light. The aim of this cooperation is to find a solution that combines both the benefits of digitalization and the increased focus on sustainability.

"We are convinced that Epishine is the perfect choice of partner for us and together we aim at setting a new standard for sustainable retail. With more than 30 million electronic shelf labels sold every year, Pricer realizes the positive impact that alternative energy sources will have on retailers' sustainability targets. As we see an increasing interest from leading retailers all over the world in in-store communications solutions, and thereby a rise in energy needs, we are continuously looking at alternative energy sources", says Chris Chalkitis, Chief Digital Officer at Pricer.

Epishine's indoor solar cells are optimized for indoor lighting, meaning that they harvest energy from the available light indoors to power electronics like ESLs. The smart retail industry is a strategically great fit for a sustainable shift in powering method used for small devices such as shelf labels, not only due to the number of batteries that can be eliminated but also because of the light availability in stores.

"The trends of digitalization and sustainability within retail align very well with our ambition to support our customers in making sustainable self-powered electronics. We are happy to combine our efforts with another Swedish world-leading tech-company and are looking forward to supporting Pricer in taking the leading role within sustainable smart retail", says Anna Björklou, CEO at Epishine.

Epishine's high-performance indoor solar cells only contain non-toxic elements, making them safe for use in any environment, a particularly important factor for the food industry and for products that operate near people and food. ESLs integrated with Epishine's solution will be able to operate without batteries, resulting in a longer lifetime.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Chalkitis, Chief Digital Officer, +46 70-4849812  
Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 70 431 68 51

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Epishine

Epishine is a leading developer and manufacturer of printed organic solar cells, committed to reducing global environmental impact by enabling innovative and smart technologies in meeting the demand for sustainable energy solutions. Epishine's business is based on pioneering manufacturing breakthroughs. Their first product is a unique indoor solar cell optimized for harvesting indoor light and easily integrated into small low-power electronics.

For more information visit epishine.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/715/3722436/1872325.pdf

2023-02-24_Pricer_Epishine_ENG

https://news.cision.com/pricer/i/pr-bild-01,c3148230

PR-Bild-01

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pricer-and-epishine-in-strategic-partnership-to-set-the-foundation-for-the-next-generation-sustainable-light-powered-electronic-shelf-labels-301755225.html

