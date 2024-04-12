Prices At The Post Office Could Rise Again This Summer: Here's What We Know

Time to build up your stash of Forever stamps.

Justin Sullivan / Staff/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service wants to bump up postage prices this summer, so go out and buy those Forever stamps while you can.

If the change is approved, First Class stamps for letters will go up by 5 cents to 73 cents starting July 14. This may be a shock to those of us who don't buy stamps very often, because as CNN pointed out, they used to cost only 50 cents in 2019. Metered letters also will increase by 5 cents to 69 cents if the USPS' request goes through. Domestic postcards will go up by 3 cents to 56 cents.

Services like certified mail and money orders will also become more expensive. Overall, increases in postage will average almost 8 percent, the USPS indicated in a statement. Fortunately, the USPS isn't asking to bump up the price of post office box rentals right now.

"USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world," the USPS states. "As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan."

The plan's goals include reliable and on-time delivery—something we all hope for during the holiday season—and breaking even by 2030. That's no small task, considering the USPS is currently on track for a $70-billion loss this decade (still, that's a big improvement from the $160 billion the USPS says it would have lost without making changes).

According to CNN's report, the price of stamps was last hiked in January and this is the third potential price increase in a 12-month period. Twice-a-year price bumps have been the norm lately, so consider building up that stash of stamps if you're getting low.

