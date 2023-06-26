Prices for second class stamps to be capped amid fears over affordability

Stamp

The price of a second class stamp will be capped in line with inflation amid fears that costs for households are rising more than necessary.

Regulator Ofcom will roll out a ceiling on the price of sending letters by second class post under new proposals, meaning the average cost will not rise above inflation each year until at least 2029.

However, customers are still likely to pay more for stamps as inflation remains stubbornly high.

The consumer price index held steady at 8.7pc last month, defying hopes that price rises would ease in line with lower energy costs.

Royal Mail came under fire in April after introducing inflation-busting price rises of 16pc. The cost of a second class stamp rose to 75p, while first class stamps jumped from 95p to £1.10.

Royal Mail has argued that price rises are necessary to keep its Universal Service agreement sustainable. Under the terms of the deal, the company pledges to deliver anywhere in the country for the same price.

Ofcom said intervention in the market was necessary to keep services affordable as Royal Mail is the only national provider of letter delivery.

However, the regulator said Royal Mail should no longer be subject to a cap on prices for parcel services, given increased competition from rivals.

Under the proposals, the company would still be required to set a single price for parcels across the UK.

The plans come ahead of a meeting between Jeremy Hunt and regulators amid concerns companies are exploiting surging inflation by raising their prices.

Ofcom is among the industry bodies that will be grilled by the Chancellor on Wednesday about what they are doing to ensure fair prices for consumers.

Royal Mail has been embroiled in a row with unions that led to thousands of postal workers going on strike earlier this year - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The planned cap on stamp prices is the latest blow to Royal Mail, which is trying to shift its focus to parcels as demand for letters continues to decline.

Earlier this month, the Government blocked the company’s plans to axe Saturday letter deliveries. The move threatens to drive the price of first class stamps even higher.

Royal Mail has also been left reeling by a cyber attack that left it unable to deliver international mail earlier this year and has been embroiled in a lengthy row with unions over pay and conditions. It led to a walkout by thousands of postal workers.

The company is already at risk of a hefty fine from Ofcom after more than one in four first class letters it delivered last year were late – its worst performance on record.

Recent research by the regulator showed almost 70pc of people prefer to send emails than letters, while roughly a fifth reported sending fewer letters, greeting cards, invitations and postcards than they did two years ago. ONS figures for 2020/2021 showed that the average household spent 90p per week on all postal services, representing less than 0.2pc of total weekly expenditure.

Marina Gibbs, director of post at Ofcom, said: “We might not be sending as many letters as we used to, but when we do, it can be an important way for family and friends to keep in touch.

“So we’re proposing that stamp prices for second class letters should only rise by inflation, and no more, to make sure there’s always an affordable option available to everyone.”

Ofcom is now consulting on its proposals, which will set prices from April 2024 to March 2029. Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.

