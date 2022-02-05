U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,474.56
    +4,109.30 (+11.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

PriceSmart Announces 22.9% Increase to Annual Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PSMT

PriceSmart Declares Annual Dividend of $0.86/share, Paid Semi-Annually

Election of New Director and Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced a 22.9% increase to its annual dividend, the election of one new member to the Board of Directors and the results of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders held on February 3, 2022.

PriceSmart, Inc.
PriceSmart, Inc.

Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:

"As the largest operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia, PriceSmart continues to generate significant cash flow from operations to fund our plans to:

  • Drive new club growth

  • Increase services and benefits to our Members, enhancing the value of the Membership; and

  • Generate incremental sales through PriceSmart.com and our digital capabilities.

Our cash flow continues to enable us to accelerate investments to drive growth, improve our ability to serve our Members during the most challenging of times, and ensure that our employees receive competitive wages and excellent benefits. Our Board has now approved an increase of 22.9% to the annual dividend to shareholders of our common stock.

We are pleased that the strength of our membership-driven business model and our confidence in our ability to continue to generate strong cash flow allows us to ensure that we are taking good care of all of our stakeholders while making the investments that we believe will drive growth."

On February 3, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend in the total amount of $0.86 per share, with $0.43 per share payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2022 and $0.43 per share payable on August 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2022.

PriceSmart anticipates the ongoing payment of semi-annual dividends in subsequent periods, although the actual declaration of future dividends, the amount of such dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the Board of Directors at its discretion after its review of the Company's financial performance and anticipated capital requirements, taking into account all relevant factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and cash flows.

At the annual meeting of stockholders, ten nominees were elected to the PriceSmart, Inc. Board of Directors, including David Price. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders of PriceSmart, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. In addition to Mr. Price, the following directors were elected yesterday: Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Jeffrey R. Fisher, Gordon H. Hanson, Beatriz V. Infante, Leon C. Janks, Patricia Márquez, Robert E. Price, David R. Snyder and Edgar Zurcher.

David Price has served as PriceSmart's Vice President of Omnichannel Initiatives & Social and Environmental Responsibility since September 2020 and co-manages the Company's Environmental and Social Responsibility strategy. Prior to his current role, Mr. Price was employed by the Company in various positions related to the development of the Company's digital strategy and initiatives since July 2017, most recently as Director of Ecommerce from August 2018 until August 2020. Mr. Price also has been a leader in the Company's ecommerce transformation and environmental and social responsibility initiatives. The Board of Directors nominated him for election as a director because it believes that including him on the Board will demonstrate to our stakeholders the significance and importance of these matters.

Stockholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's executive officers for fiscal year 2021 and ratified the selection of Ernst & Young, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. A final report on voting results will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days following the date of the annual meeting of stockholders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala; four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open its 50th club in Portmore, Jamaica in April 2022.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "plan," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, the impact of government policies and restrictions that have limited access for our Members, and shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to ir@pricesmart.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pricesmart-announces-22-9-increase-to-annual-dividend-301476037.html

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • DATABLE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES RELISTING TO OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

    Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (the "Company") announces its successful relisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Datable recommenced trading on the OTCQB with the market open on February 1, 2022, under the symbol "TTMZF".

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors, and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Novavax: Offering an Attractive Additional Entry Point, Says Analyst

    Better late than never, right? Finally, and after several delays, on Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced it had submitted to the FDA its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The setbacks the company had encountered on the path toward the filing mostly revolved around manufacturing issues. As such, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks a “key component” in driving approvals will be “confidence from government agencies in the company's global manufacturing

  • AT&T Spent a Decade Buying Things. Now It’s Cleaning House.

    After a misguided M&A spree, AT can finally see an end to its cleanup when it merges WarnerMedia into Discovery. What’s next? A return to its roots as a telecom, investing heavily into 5G and fiberoptic broadband.

  • Ford stock dips on disappointing earnings, inflation squeezes Clorox margins

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock declining after lower-than-expected earnings and Clorox shares plummeting after the company said margins would take a hit due to inflation.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings. It Will Ruin Them Next Time.

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motor owns Rivian stock too, but its shares didn't get the Rivian bounce.

  • Here Are the Tech Stocks to Buy After a Crazy Week of Earnings

    The shakeout for tech isn’t over yet. There’s a reason the best performing tech stocks this year are old school names like IBM and Dell.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Bristol Myers Expects $10.5 Billion Shortfall This Year As Generics Loom

    Bristol Myers offered strong sales guidance Friday, and BMY stock rose despite looming competition for two of its biggest cancer drugs.

  • Five Oil Stocks At Or Near Buy Range As Oil Surges Above $90

    U.S. oil prices surged above the key $90 per barrel benchmark Friday as a massive winter storm swept through Texas.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Needs a Concise Management Action

    It is called a correction when the stock loses 10-15% against the broad market advance. Losing another 10-15% after a failed acquisition is unsurprising. Losing another 10-15% as the broad market declines is unlucky, but missing earnings and reaching a total drop of over 60% is disastrous. Such is the story of PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PYPL) that, despite all of the above, still trades at a P/E of 30 and P/S of 5.9.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Can't Catch A Break, Analyst Says

    Most semiconductor stocks have faltered this earnings season despite many posting beat-and-raise reports.

  • A Meta-morphosis of sentiment that may turn again

    Unleash the Meta-phors.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford Motor ‘s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light, and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower F riday, and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford (ticker: F) stock was at $17.92 in early trading Friday, down 9.9%.