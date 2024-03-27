Priceville-area company that makes space-launch components expanding

Mar. 27—A manufacturer of precision aerospace components located near Priceville is at 100% capacity and plans to begin a $2.68 million expansion of its facility on Alabama 67 in May.

Pete Willis, Industrial Manufacturing Specialties Inc. (IMS) vice president, said his company makes structural components for space launch vehicles. He said they sell to commercial spaceflight companies.

"Those shops typically would've been over in Huntsville and the Research Park area, so this is good that we've got something like that here," said Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark. "I hope it grows. I'd like to get some of those high-end jobs in the space industry over here."

IMS began business in Decatur 42 years ago and moved to its current location in 1987. It had major expansions in 1997 and 2007. The facility is located at 1268 Alabama 67, just outside of Priceville. IMS is planning the $2.68 million capital investment to expand the facility, Willis said, and to purchase more computer numerical control (CNC) equipment.

"We're pretty much at 100% capacity right now with the current customer base, and they're increasing volume," he said.

Willis declined to identify his clients, but said IMS would like to add more.

"Once we get this up and running, we'll be looking at adding," he said. "In order to expand our customer base, we have to first alleviate some of the pressure on our capabilities."

Willis said they will be adding 8,400 square feet to their already 27,000-square-foot facility. He said it will include more production-style CNC machining.

"There'll be several pieces of support equipment, but there'll be three main pieces that each of those will be dedicated to a different higher volume part," Willis said. "It's current parts that we're running, but the volume is going up so rapidly that we need to be a little more automated."

Story continues

When the expansion is complete, Willis said, their production will increase about 30%. IMS currently has 30 employees and will hire three more along with the expansion over the course of this year, he said.

"We're actually interviewing for those positions right now," Willis said. "Trying to get people on board as quickly as possible."

At Tuesday's Morgan County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved a 10-year abatement of all state and local non-educational property taxes and all construction related transaction taxes.

The county school sales taxes generated during construction will be $31,512. The county school property taxes created will be $76,137 annually for 10 years. The state school property taxes created will be $13,357 annually for 10 years.

The state sales and use taxes that will be abated during construction total $49,050. The state property taxes that will be abated for 10 years are $15,584 annually. County property taxes that will be abated for 10 years, at $61,444 per year.

Clark said he approved the abatement because they want industrial growth all over the county, not just in Decatur and along the Tennessee River.

"We want to encourage their growth and maybe this will spur some growth later on," he said.

Willis said he hopes to begin construction in May.

"For the whole thing to be complete and the machines in and running, we're targeting (completion) for the end of the year," he said.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.