Priceworth International Berhad's (KLSE:PWORTH) Stock Retreats 26% But Revenues Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

Priceworth International Berhad (KLSE:PWORTH) shares have had a horrible month, losing 26% after a relatively good period beforehand. Longer-term shareholders will rue the drop in the share price, since it's now virtually flat for the year after a promising few quarters.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, when almost half of the companies in Malaysia's Forestry industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.2x, you may still consider Priceworth International Berhad as a stock not worth researching with its 3.2x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

See our latest analysis for Priceworth International Berhad

How Priceworth International Berhad Has Been Performing

For example, consider that Priceworth International Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Priceworth International Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Priceworth International Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 49%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 135% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Story continues

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 9.6%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's understandable that Priceworth International Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On Priceworth International Berhad's P/S

Priceworth International Berhad's shares may have suffered, but its P/S remains high. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Priceworth International Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential continued revenue growth in the future is great enough to warrant an inflated P/S. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Priceworth International Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.