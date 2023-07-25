Our priciest neighborhoods? These North Jersey ZIP codes are the most expensive this year

For $22.5 million, you could buy an abandoned town in California, used as a set by director Christopher Nolan, with three schools, a public swimming pool, a few churches and a baseball diamond — or a single house in Alpine.

As we move into the second half of 2023, many of the state's most costly neighborhoods, especially those in our very own North Jersey region, have maintained their status as the most expensive communities in which to live.

Comparing home values across all of New Jersey's ZIP codes, using data from Zillow's Home Value Index, four Bergen County communities and one Essex County community make up North Jersey's five most expensive ZIP codes so far this year, and they have ranked highly overall in the state.

An important note: These rankings are calculated as a weighted average — that's a real term in statistics that takes more than just numbers into consideration — of the middle third of home values in each ZIP code. They are not the median value for a home in the area.

No. 1: Alpine

This home in Alpine was the most expensive home sold in North Jersey overall so far.

Alpine's 07620 has once again ranked as the most expensive ZIP code in all of North Jersey. Overall, it has ranked No. 2 in the state, second only to Deal's 07723 ZIP. Previously, Alpine ranked as the overall most expensive ZIP code in the state for six consecutive years before being dethroned by Deal in 2022.

The smallest ZIP code of the top five by far, with about 1,700 residents, Alpine lacks a downtown area and does not offer local services, which keeps the taxes of the area low.

Because of the general lack of amenities in Alpine and therefore the enhanced privacy of the town, this ZIP code has been called home by many big names, including Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Jay-Z.

As of June 30, the typical value of a home in Alpine was estimated at $2.7 million, and the priciest property for sale currently is a $22.5 million mansion on Rio Vista Drive.

No. 2: Short Hills

The reflecting pool terrace at Greenwood Gardens in Short Hills.

Short Hills' 07078 is the second-most-expensive ZIP in North Jersey, ranking No. 6 overall in the state. In 2022, Short Hills ranked as the overall fourth-most-expensive ZIP in the state, but it has fallen two spots in the first six months of 2023.

This ZIP code has the biggest population on this list, with about 13,700 residents. Like other towns on this list, Short Hills offers visually appealing homes and spacious properties within close commuting distance of New York City. But, in contrast, it also offers many more commercial and luxury shopping locations in the area, notably The Mall at Short Hills.

The typical value of a home in Short Hills — the only ZIP in North Jersey's top five not in Bergen County, by the way — was estimated at $1.9 million, as of the end of June. Right now, the priciest home on the market in Short Hills is a $7.5 million mansion on Sinclair Terrace.

No. 3: Englewood Cliffs

The 07632 of Englewood Cliffs comes in as the third-most-expensive ZIP code in North Jersey, and No. 14 overall in the state.

The second-smallest ZIP code on this list, with about 5,000 residents, Englewood Cliffs sits along the Hudson River and is the only ZIP in the top five to be directly across from New York City. With that, it is known for its desirable proximity to the city, offering views of the skyline and access to riverfront parks.

Typically, the value of a home in this ZIP is $1.4 million. The most expensive house for sale right now in Englewood Cliffs is a $5.1 million home on Chestnut Street.

No. 4: Franklin Lakes

Franklin Lakes' 07417, the westernmost Bergen County ZIP on this list, comes in as the fourth-most-expensive North Jersey neighborhood, and No. 16 overall in the state.

Compared with its counterparts, Franklin Lakes is one of the quieter neighborhoods on this list. This ZIP is the most distant from New York City of the top five, giving residents more of a separation from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Franklin Lakes, with about 11,000 residents, is known for its countryside-like features. With an abundance of nature options, such as High Mountain Park, Franklin Lakes Nature Preserve and Parsons Pond Park, this ZIP attracts those looking for an upscale, quiet community.

The typical value of a home in Franklin Lakes, as of June, is about $1.38 million. Currently, a $7.5 million mansion on High Mountain Road is the priciest property on the market.

No. 5: Upper Saddle River

Coming in fifth is 07458 in Upper Saddle River, which ranked No. 17 overall in the state. This ZIP code, with just over 8,000 residents, offers a quiet, suburban community in close proximity to New York City.

Similarly to Franklin Lakes, Upper Saddle River offers access to places like Lions Park and the Liberty Park Reflection Pond, immersing residents more in nature than in city life.

Upper Saddle River is also known for maintaining spacious properties for each home. Unlike other ZIP codes in North Jersey, which have a tendency to build homes closer together, Upper Saddle River purposely preserves land for each property with one-acre zoning.

Typically, the value of a home in Upper Saddle River is about $1.36 million, and the most expensive property currently for sale is a $3.5 new-construction home.

Statewide Top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in 2023

While North Jersey did not dominant the charts for the most expensive ZIP codes in the state, many Shore towns did. Here are the overall 10 most expensive ZIP codes in all of New Jersey:

1 - 07723, Deal - $3,252,968

2 - 07620, Alpine - $2,732,815

3 - 08202, Avalon - $2,407,447

4 - 08247, Stone Harbor - $2,264,361

5 - 08738, Mantoloking - $1,958,519

6 - 07078, Short Hills - $1,903,920

7 - 07711, Allenhurst - $1,872,062

8 - 08750, Sea Girt - $1,843,401

9 - 07976, New Vernon - $1,775,826

10 - 07717, Avon-by-the-Sea - $1,601,976

