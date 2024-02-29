Pricing exceptions are widespread in mortgage — and so are the regulatory risks

Benzinga

When Warren Buffett speaks, investors listen. Or at least they should. Buffett has long been known as one of the greatest investors the world has ever seen. On Feb. 24, Buffett shared Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 2023 shareholder letter. While all 17 pages are worth a read, some tidbits are more impactful than others. Here are six lessons that may change the way you invest and/or manage your finances. Buffett reiterates his lifelong strategy of investing heavily in U.S. equities, illustrating the b