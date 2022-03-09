U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

Pride Global Names Anu Vettath New Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuing effort to deliver the highest possible value to its stakeholders and clients, Pride Global has promoted company veteran Anu Vettath to the role of chief operating officer. An expansion of her previous role as the company's global operations manager, Vettath will now oversee all of Pride's international operational practices as the firm and its subsidiaries expand their reach to new markets around the world.

"Anu has truly transformed the way we do business," said Leo Russell, CEO and founder of Pride Global. "She's been with us for nearly a decade, fortifying our back office for sustainable growth and prosperity, and I can't wait to spend the next decade working alongside her, watching what she accomplishes next."

Vettath first gained her operations expertise in the BPO sector, where she garnered business management experience in industries ranging from financial services to telecom and beyond. In 2012, she joined PrideOne as its onshore operations manager, a role that grew to encompass the company's offshore shared services operations in just six months. Since then, Vettath has succeeded in driving innovation across the Pride Global family of brands, including the alignment of its Search & Engage efforts with PrideOne's operations.

"I'm thrilled for the chance to keep developing our growth-firth operational practices," said Vettath. "Over the years, we've built an incredible corporate culture, and I'm looking forward to taking that even further while developing our operational practices so that they complement our growth."

About Pride Global
Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resource challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India, and Brazil, offering a comprehensive range of human resources solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others. Learn more at prideglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Kaltrina Riley, Chief Marketing Officer
(212) 235-5300
kaltrina.riley@prideglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pride-global-names-anu-vettath-new-chief-operating-officer-301499107.html

SOURCE Pride Global

