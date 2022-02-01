U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Pride Group Logistics Expands U.S. Presence With the Acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services, Inc.

Pride Group Logistics
·3 min read

Arnold Transportation Services Inc.

Arnold Transportation Services Inc.
Arnold Transportation Services Inc.

DALLAS and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pride Group Logistics ("PGL"), known as one of North America's most sustainably minded, reliable, and fastest-growing truckload carriers, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services. Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, Arnold Transportation operates a fleet of 414 tractors and 1,400 dry vans within the U.S.

"The acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services will allow us to expand our U.S. domestic transportation offering to new and existing customers. We look forward to providing Arnold with many additional resources that will help grow the fleet and continue to provide safe and high-quality transportation services to customers. I am also happy to announce that Michael J DelBovo will remain President of Arnold Transportation Services," said Aman Johal, Vice President of Pride Group.

"Arnold Transportation Service is 'the Original Regional Carrier.' We are a full-service asset-based truckload carrier headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. Arnold's heritage dates back to the 1930s, at which time we established a strong foundation in Safety and Regional Service. Today, we provide Truckload Services Dedicated Solutions and Logistics Support. Our operations are strategically concentrated in the South Central and Midwest states. A family-owned and operated venture, Arnold operates in regional markets for customers who require a flexible, performance-driven carrier." - Michael J DelBovo, Arnold Transportation Services President.

PGL is committed to growing the service offering of Arnold by adding new equipment into the fleet as well as plans to add a refrigerated division to the company in 2022. The acquisition will bring up PGL's total fleet of transportation assets to 805 trucks and 2,600 trailers.

"We understand the growing needs of the industry and the need to continue to grow and scale up our business to do our part to keep the supply chain moving for our customers. This acquisition is an exciting step in our company history, however, it is just one of the many steps that we will be taking to ensure the longevity and ongoing high-quality service our clients have come to expect. As a client-focused company, we will work to continue to grow to meet the needs of our current and future clients amid disturbances due to lack of equipment and personnel by investing in our biggest asset — our team. In this way, we can continue to grow the Pride Group Logistics family strategically," said Johal.

About Pride Group Logistics: Pride Group Logistics is a North American truckload carrier operating a fleet of 391 tractors and 1,200 trailers with terminals in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Illinois. PGL invests heavily in the use of technology within its operations to achieve industry-leading safety performance, customer satisfaction and driver retention. Pride is a leader in sustainable transportation with heavy investments in electric vehicles and infrastructure.

Please direct any inquiries to:

Bianca Ricci
Bricci@pridegroupenterprises.com
http://www.shipwithpride.com

Related Images






Image 1: Arnold Transportation Services Inc.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


