PRIDE Industries Awarded Prestigious 2021 Chapman Prize

The social enterprise was recognized for creating employment for people with disabilities

Roseville, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, was recently selected as the 2021 Chapman Prize winner. Established through the Daniel and Barbara Chapman Trust, this prestigious award recognizes and celebrates the efforts and achievements of charitable individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to American society. The acknowledgment includes a generous check for $111,534.

“We are honored to receive the Chapman Prize for 2021,” said Michele Bennyhoff, Director of The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation. “One hundred percent of this award will go to workforce development programs that enable individuals with disabilities to access employment opportunities and contribute to their communities.”

PRIDE Industries, a nonprofit social enterprise, has provided employment services to people with disabilities for more than five decades. These services currently include vocational training, job coaching, paid internships, assistive technology, and transportation services. The Chapman Prize grant will be used to directly support these life-changing programs.

Another PRIDE Industries program that will benefit from the Chapman Prize is the I AM ABLE Helpline. This one-of-a-kind employment helpline is a valuable resource for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, including military veterans, former foster youth, and trafficking survivors. This free, California-based helpline connects people in the state to support resources, job training, and employment opportunities. As with other important employment services offered by PRIDE Industries, the helpline receives funding through The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation.

The Chapman Prize focuses on a different theme each year. The Chapman Trust selected “Economic Prosperity” as the theme for 2021, with the goal of celebrating organizations that diligently work to address issues of economic mobility.

PRIDE Industries uses an inclusive workforce to deliver essential business services—including facilities management, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management—to government entities and private businesses. The nonprofit social enterprise also provides inclusive recruitment and staffing services to companies.

“This award will benefit generations of people who are touched by disability, either personally or through a family member or friend. The Chapman Prize will quite simply allow us to serve more people and positively impact their lives,” said Bennyhoff. “A job is not just a paycheck. It is dignity. Self-esteem. And independence.”

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

