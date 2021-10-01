U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.25
    +23.71 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,136.45
    +292.53 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,456.26
    +7.68 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.27
    +21.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.55
    +0.52 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.53 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4860
    -0.0430 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    +0.0092 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9950
    -0.2950 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,400.54
    +4,452.42 (+10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.07
    +88.99 (+8.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

PRIDE Industries Honors National Disability Employment Awareness Month

PRIDE Industries
·3 min read

Nationwide campaign will take place in October

Roseville, Calif, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Established by Congress in 1988, NDEAM is celebrated every October as a way to raise awareness of disability employment issues. It’s also a time to reflect upon and recognize the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities.

“As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, we embrace NDEAM as a way to spread the message that people with diverse abilities are valuable contributors to a vibrant and productive workforce,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “60 percent of the workforce in our fast-growing organization has a disability. Every day, we prove the value of an inclusive workforce model through our operational success across multiple industries. We show company leaders that if we can do it, so can they.”

Throughout the month, PRIDE Industries will share employee and customer success stories to demonstrate the social impacts and business benefits of inclusive hiring. And it will encourage its customer network of over 300 organizations to promote their support of an inclusive workplace to generate awareness. For more than 55 years, PRIDE Industries has worked to create an inclusive world where people of all abilities have equal access to achieve their employment goals. In recognition of its many successes in this area, PRIDE Industries was recently recognized as a 2021 Top Disability-Friendly Company by DIVERSEability Magazine and as a 2021 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD).

“We stand for normalizing workplace inclusion,” said Vic Wursten, Chief Rehabilitation Officer. “That’s why we offer training, internships, and the job support needed for success. Our industry-leading, people-centered programs enable individuals to have long, productive careers, whether working at PRIDE Industries or with one of our many corporate partners. And because we also provide a wide range of business services—including facilities management, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management—we’re able to offer a broad spectrum of career opportunities to thousands of people with disabilities”.

In addition to serving the employment needs of people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries also provides career and support services to military veterans, former foster youth, and trafficking survivors. The organization also partners with companies both large and small to instruct executives, managers, and employees about how to cultivate a successful inclusive workplace.

“We encourage employers and employees in all industries to learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Dern. “And we urge them to visit www.dol.gov/NDEAM to find important information and get ideas about how to support people with disabilities.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

# # #

CONTACT: Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339 kat.maudru@prideindustries.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling today after the company made a disclosure regarding narsoplimab, an experimental treatment to address side effects of stem cell transplants. Omeros has just one revenue stream at the moment, Omidria, an expensive eye-drop solution that gets added to the bill when Medicare patients go under the knife for lens replacements and cataract removals.

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • Ready to Tap Your Retirement Fund? Here’s How to Get Started

    Ask Encore: All withdrawal strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. It’s important to understand them.

  • The Biggest Mistakes People Make With IRA Rollovers

    As the number of rollovers increases, so does the number of mistakes. And they can cost savers a lot of money.

  • Is Trevena Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Thursday, tiny King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based biotech Trevena (TRVN) released the data from an Imperial College London trial involving 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of its TRV027 treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression," reported Trevena, and patients treated with

  • Democrats' retirement plan mandate is 'pretty heavy-handed,' expert says

    Part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package moving through Congress would make workplace retirement savings plans mandatory.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    The perfect stock for your IRA needs to provide growth, stability, or dividend income -- or some combination of the three. The best investment options really depend on your personal circumstances, but a great stock has to fulfill a role. Younger retirement savers need to prioritize growth, whereas people approaching retirement might want to find a more reliable company that produces passive income.

  • Exxon Earnings Will Get a Boost from Higher Oil and Natural Gas Prices. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Natural-gas prices have surged around the world in recent months as shortages have hit the U.K., Europe and China.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Foxconn tentatively agrees to produce electric vehicles in Ohio, doesn't rule out Mount Pleasant

    Foxconn Technology Group has reached an agreement to buy a large automotive production plant in Ohio that it said could enable it to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for Fisker Inc., work that Wisconsin officials had sought to bring to Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant.

  • South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

    South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.