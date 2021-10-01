PRIDE Industries Honors National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Nationwide campaign will take place in October

Roseville, Calif, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Established by Congress in 1988, NDEAM is celebrated every October as a way to raise awareness of disability employment issues. It’s also a time to reflect upon and recognize the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities.

“As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, we embrace NDEAM as a way to spread the message that people with diverse abilities are valuable contributors to a vibrant and productive workforce,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “60 percent of the workforce in our fast-growing organization has a disability. Every day, we prove the value of an inclusive workforce model through our operational success across multiple industries. We show company leaders that if we can do it, so can they.”

Throughout the month, PRIDE Industries will share employee and customer success stories to demonstrate the social impacts and business benefits of inclusive hiring. And it will encourage its customer network of over 300 organizations to promote their support of an inclusive workplace to generate awareness. For more than 55 years, PRIDE Industries has worked to create an inclusive world where people of all abilities have equal access to achieve their employment goals. In recognition of its many successes in this area, PRIDE Industries was recently recognized as a 2021 Top Disability-Friendly Company by DIVERSEability Magazine and as a 2021 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD).

“We stand for normalizing workplace inclusion,” said Vic Wursten, Chief Rehabilitation Officer. “That’s why we offer training, internships, and the job support needed for success. Our industry-leading, people-centered programs enable individuals to have long, productive careers, whether working at PRIDE Industries or with one of our many corporate partners. And because we also provide a wide range of business services—including facilities management, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management—we’re able to offer a broad spectrum of career opportunities to thousands of people with disabilities”.

In addition to serving the employment needs of people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries also provides career and support services to military veterans, former foster youth, and trafficking survivors. The organization also partners with companies both large and small to instruct executives, managers, and employees about how to cultivate a successful inclusive workplace.

“We encourage employers and employees in all industries to learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Dern. “And we urge them to visit www.dol.gov/NDEAM to find important information and get ideas about how to support people with disabilities.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

