PRIDE Industries Named a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability

PRIDE Industries
3 min read

The nonprofit social enterprise was recognized for its exemplary inclusive hiring and employment practices

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent Annual Forum held by the National Organization on Disability (NOD), PRIDE Industries was honored as a 2021 NOD Leading Disability Employer. The award was given in recognition of PRIDE Industries’ decades-long commitment to creating employment for people with disabilities, and its success in promoting its inclusive workforce model in multiple industries.

“As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, we are honored to be recognized by the National Organization on Disability,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “We have a vision to create a world where people of all abilities have equal access to employment. For more than five decades, PRIDE Industries has proven that inclusion of people with disabilities is essential to a positive workplace culture and access to a larger talent pool, which creates a more productive and engaged workforce.

Since 1966, PRIDE Industries has partnered with hundreds of customer organizations and created employment for thousands of people with disabilities. These employees perform essential functions in multiple industries. They build electronic devices and medical equipment, maintain 13,000 buildings every day, and package and ship thousands of retail products. They balance the books in finance departments, troubleshoot in IT, and contribute to all facets of a company’s operations, including leadership.

It was PRIDE Industries’ work in advancing workplace inclusion that brought it to the attention of the NOD. PRIDE Industries was recognized publicly, along with several other companies, before an audience of hundreds of diversity and inclusion leaders from global companies at NOD’s two-hour virtual Forum. Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin kicked off the event with an inspiring keynote address, while comedian, actress, and disability advocate Santina Muha served as the emcee.

In her announcement of this year’s honorees, NOD President Carol Glazer emphasized the importance of recognizing every person’s talents.

“NOD’s mission is to ensure that no ability is wasted, that all Americans, including those of us with disabilities, have an opportunity for enterprise, achievement, and earnings; and that corporate America knows how to put our talents to work,” she said. “These winning organizations have stepped up and are doing just that. We want to applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities.”

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its professional services, Leadership Council and Employment Tracker can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

###

CONTACT: Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339 kat.maudru@prideindustries.com


