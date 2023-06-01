Pride month arrives as wave of anti-LGBTQ bills make many states less equitable

For the second year in a row, there was an uptick in the number of states that grew more hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, according to a new report shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

The 2023 Out Leadership State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index, which looks at five areas including work environment and support for young people and families, provides state-by-state snapshots of LGBTQ equality at a time when inclusion efforts are being challenged from local school boards to the Supreme Court.

New York was the most equitable state for the third year in a row, with a score of 93.67 out of 100 points, while Arkansas ranked the worst in regard to support for the LGBTQ+ community, with a score of 32 out of 100 points.

Anti-LGBTQ+ bills make more states less equitable

West Virginia was most improved, with a score that rose 5.47 points to 51.60, while Kentucky’s score declined 7.08 points to 39.85 - the steepest drop of any state.

Overall, the average score across the U.S. ticked down for the first time in five years, coming in at 63.48out of 100 points. The shift reflects the wave of bills that have made it harder to get gender-affirming care, limited protections for trans people, and censored discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. More than 500 anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation have been introduced in 46 states this year, according to the index.

"So many people have used the LGBT community as a wedge, as a way to create fear and drive an agenda,'' says Todd Sears, founder and CEO of Out Leadership, a platform focused on helping businesses drive LGBTQ+ equality. "There are real human consequences and real economic consequences.''

LGBTQ discrimination costs states

States that marginalize the LGBTQ+ community pay a price, the report says. Those costs include lost productivity from employees who feel they can't live and work freely; businesses having difficulty hiring and retaining talent; and a potential loss of residents and tourists.

Pride Month: Pride Month 2023 is almost here: What to know to celebrate the LGBTQ community this year

Disney, for instance, announced in May that it was canceling a roughly $1 billion office complex in Orlando, Florida, that would have created over 2,000 jobs. The move is the latest skirmish in a fight between the entertainment giant and Governor Ron DeSantis who signed a bill taking away Disney's right to oversee land that includes Disney World after the company spoke out against the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay'' law.

And after North Carolina banned municipalities in 2016 from passing anti-discrimination laws and mandated that transgender people use public restrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender at birth, groups canceled conventions, and companies like Deutsche Bank and PayPal decided against bringing hundreds of new jobs to the state.

“There are economic, and talent, and tourism implications for all of this,’’ says Sears of Out Leadership, adding that Florida reaps billions from the visitors who flock to the state’s beaches and amusement parks, but the anti-LGBTQ legislation it’s passed “literally hurts Florida’s brand. It makes Florida a discriminatory place that people don’t want to visit.’’

Out Leadership's research has shown that 24% of LGBTQ+ workers have moved away from cities they feel are hostile while 36% of LGBTQ+ employees have considered moving to a more tolerant state. Conversely, "the states that are improving are seeing people coming to their states,'' Sears says.

Companies with a diverse workforce also do better financially and have a happier workforce.

"What companies and states do for an invisible minority community like LGBTQ people sends a message to visible minorities that it’s safe to be there,'' he says, while "diversity in perspective has direct ties to business outcomes.''

Disney cancels campus: Disney's Bob Iger vs. Florida's Ron DeSantis. Who's winning feud as Disney cancels campus?

Families took part in the changing of the downtown Nevada City flags along Broad Street, Commercial Street, and Union Alley where the Pride flag is displayed for the month of June and Pride month, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

States like West Virginia, Colorado and North Carolina whose scores climbed the most enacted laws and policies that supported the LGBTQ+ community, while states experiencing the biggest score declines, like Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, tended to have approved anti-LGBTQ bills.

Be aware: Nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group joins others in issuing Florida travel advisory

Prohibitions on care: As care ban becomes law, transgender Floridians face excruciating decisions: 'We're just people'

Business can help build LGBTQ+ equity

Reversing the current momentum will require a multilayered effort, Sears says.

"The rapidity of these laws is a major challenge and it will unfortunately be up to the courts to undo many of them,'' he says.

But Sears believes the Out Leadership index can help spark a conversation that highlights the consequences of anti-LGBTQ attitudes and policies. Businesses can also take the lead in challenging inequity.

“The business community has the opportunity to speak to these politicians at the state level and say this is not good for our companies, this is bad for our talent,'' he says, adding that the index can help inform corporate leaders about where each state stands.

"Our goal is to have these companies use their platforms not just in Florida and Texas'' but globally, says Sears, who added that it remains illegal to be gay in 67 countries. "If you have economic power, you can have influence on policy.''

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pride 2023 arrives amid slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, growing hostility