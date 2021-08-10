Pride Resource Partners Announces Company-Wide Rebrand

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Resource Partners (Pride), a San Diego–based project management and construction management consultancy, has announced a company-wide rebrand. With several recent notable successes, the company has decided it is the right time to re-introduce itself to the world and take its business to the next level. In August 2020, the firm joined a list of honorees that has included Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia and other prominent alumni, when Inc. Magazine announced that Pride had ranked No. 1,661 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses in the American economy. The firm grew 258 percent over the previous three years. Pride currently services all major regulated utilities in California and is poised to expand its success nationwide, both to new industries and new service territories. CEO Joe Maak states, "We want the visual representation of our company, our website and our external facets to reflect the versatile, innovative and capable company that we are."

Pride Resources Partners Announces Company-Wide Rebrand

Pride is a premier, LGBT-owned project management and construction management consultancy that occupies a distinct space in the utilities, energy, telecommunications and transportation sectors. As Pride transitions from a start-up company to a mid-sized company, it seeks to preserve the core principles that catapulted the firm to success. According to Maak, "We remain aligned and in sync with our industry peers who value an authentic sense of social responsibility, a commitment to diversity and desire to operate as sustainably as possible. We are ready to bring our exceptional service delivery to more clientele across the nation." Founded in 2015 with headquarters in San Diego, Pride currently has offices in Northern California, Idaho and Michigan.

For more information about Pride Resource Partners, visit www.priderp.com

