Prima Wawona packing house in Cutler on the sales block, layoffs hit

There's one more victim in the Prima Wawona bankruptcy and the collapse of the largest tree fruit-growing empire in the US.

Hundreds of workers in Cutler labored each year in the approximately 300,000 square-foot packinghouse and cold storage along Avenue 408 are now looking for jobs elsewhere.

Since the announcement about a month ago that various farmers had bought pieces of the former empire, residents of Cutler (population 4400) have wondered if the local "Wawona” packing house would continue to pack tree fruit this season as it has for decades—now with harvest only weeks away. Prima Wawona was once one of the nation's largest growers of peaches, plums, and nectarines.

In January of this year, the agricultural and fruit-growing and packing company sent a letter to its employees stating that people could be out of a job as early as March 12th.

Bankrupt Fresno-based Prima Wawona laid off 5,400 workers, including 3,750 seasonal workers, as of winter 2024 and prepared to sell 13,000 acres of farmland, mostly planted to peaches and nectarines that were packed in Reedley and Cutler.

Prima Wawona is the largest employer in the farmworker community of Cutler in Tulare County.

The Fresno Bee reported that much of the ranch property has now been sold, but not facilities like the Culter plant, the company's corporate headquarters, which is not owned by the Wall Street investment firm.

Private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners took over Wawona Packing in 2017 and Gerawan Farming in 2019, creating Prima Wawona valued at $1 billion.

It has been downhill since. Prima Wawona combined the assets of two of America’s largest stone fruit producers, but as observers have reported, it has lost nearly all of its value since being acquired by a private equity firm. Bankruptcy followed this past fall.

The impact on the farmworker community has received less coverage.

In an interview last month on television, Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero, who represents the area, said, "My heart hurts for the people who have had to be let go of this job that they have.

Story continues

For years, the packing plant in Cutler has provided many jobs, helped locals pay their mortgages, and put food on the table."It's going to have a dramatic impact on the lives and the families that surround the plant, on those who are deeply embedded in the community, " said Valero.

Prima Wawona is the largest employer in the farmworker community of Cutler in Tulare County.

Former employees at the Cutler packing house shared memories on Facebook recently, with some saying they had been working side-by-side with colleagues for over twenty years at the packing house at the edge of town.

One source with Moonlight Packing, one of the buyers reported in the Bee, says they will use the company's existing packinghouses, which pack fruit in Reedley and Sanger, to get the job done.Confirming the news, other local packers say workers from the Cutler plant have been applying elsewhere for work this season.

The Employment Development Department announced two months ago that it has awarded $7 million to La Cooperativa Campesina de California (La Cooperativa), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping California’s farmworkers "achieve lasting prosperity and self-sufficiency through education, training, placement, and other supportive services." La Cooperativa will use grant funds to provide outreach, employment, and training services to farmworkers affected at Prima Wawona and other agricultural workers laid off throughout the State.

On the sales blockNow, an even more explicit signal that the packinghouse will stay idle during this stone fruit season comes with news that the big Cutler plant is for sale with local realtor Schuil and Associates.

“It will be going on the market,” confirms realtor Rick Schuil, although he could not yet offer details as of our deadline.

As of last month, over 90% of the land had been sold, with Bakersfield citrus grower Sun Pacific and Reedley-based Moonlight Companies combining to buy 5,000 acres for $91 million. Each has its own extensive packing operations.

Back in Cutler, the Wawona packing plant grew in importance.Brent Smittcamp, then the company's president, relocated the fruit packer from Clovis to Cutler in 2000, closer to the fruit trees and the workforce.

In 2006, according to press reports, Wawona tore down an old 60,000sf packing house and began construction on a new 180,000-square-foot facility in its place. They also added three cold storage rooms, new offices, and an all-new state-of-the-art packing line. At the same time, Smittcamp said, "We are currently farming about 3,800 acres, and our volume this year should be around 2.8 million packages."

He added, "Over the past three to five years, the company has planted quite a bit of acreage." The new orchards are now coming into production, so "we need a larger facility.”

By 2012, an article in the Produce News said Wawona Packing Co. was “ one of the larger grower-packer-shippers of stone fruit in California, with more than 6,500 acres in production, has grown considerably over the years since its founding in 1948.”

The same article says that year, the company completed construction on five acres of ground-mounted solar panels generating nearly a megawatt of electrical power and broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot warehouse expansion scheduled for completion by the stone fruit harvest. The company also moved into sales of organic fruit in volume.

By 2017, Smittcamp announced that a New York-based private equity fund had invested in the Cutler, Calif.-based stone fruit and citrus grower-shipper Wawona Packing Co.

He told the Business Journal that Paine Schwartz Partners had been brought in as an equity partner. At the time, they said tree fruit acreage was 8500 acres, and their packing operation shipped more than 7 million cartons of tree fruit and citrus annually.

It is believed that Mr Smittcamp still owns the Cutler plant property. He could not be reached for comment.

For nearly 25 years, Cutler wasn’t just the company's main packinghouse but also the corporate headquarters.

Now, it is neither.

Not that there is no opportunity.

California's smaller competitor, Georgia, saw an estimated 90% of their peach crop destroyed when temperatures across much of middle Georgia dipped below freezing for several days in March last year. In 2022, Georgia’s peach crop was worth $34 million. Meanwhile, according to data from retailers, the average price for California peaches in supermarket retail shops was $1.70 per pound in June 2023 - a significant increase from the average cost of $1.54 per pound during the same period in the previous year. California is the largest grower of peaches in the United States, producing about 70% of the total.

The juicy tree fruit of Central California is ripening, and workers will need to hand-pick it again in 2024. However, industry sources suggest that the breakup of the industry here into smaller entities makes it less likely that the big Cutler plant will be sold to a user who needs it soon.

Wawona Frozen Foods, a frozen fruit company headquartered in Clovis, is not affiliated with Prima Wawona.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Prima Wawona packing house in Cutler on the sales block, layoffs hit