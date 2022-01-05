U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,772.25
    -12.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,598.00
    -77.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,207.25
    -68.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.50
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9900
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,212.27
    +62.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.21
    +7.85 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,284.51
    -17.28 (-0.06%)
     

Primaris REIT Provides Business Update Following Spin-Off & Completion of HOOPP Transaction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Index Inclusion, Estimated NAVPU $22, Industry Leading Credit Metrics, $700 Million Credit Facility

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ("Primaris REIT" or "Primaris") (TSX: PMZ.UN) today provides a business update following the completion of H&R REIT's spin-off of Primaris REIT into a new stand-alone, publicly traded real estate investment trust, which closed on December 31, 2021.

"Primaris REIT begins 2022 as a newly independent Canadian REIT with a strong balance sheet, an exceptional team and operating platform, and a sizable market opportunity," said Alex Avery, Chief Executive Officer of Primaris REIT.

Approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the listing and posting for trading of the Primaris REIT Units has been received, and Primaris REIT Units will begin trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "PMZ.UN" on January 5, 2022.

Concurrent with the commencement of trading of PMZ.UN, Primaris REIT is expected to be added to all indices where H&R REIT is a constituent, including the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index.

$800 Million HOOPP Transaction Complete, Bolstering Scale, Diversification

Immediately following the spin-off, Primaris REIT completed the acquisition of six shopping centres and two additional properties from Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) for $800 million, consisting of $600 million of REIT units, with the balance paid in cash. The acquired properties provide Primaris REIT with added economies of scale, geographic and tenant diversification, and makes the REIT a stronger partner for retailers.

"With the HOOPP acquisition, Primaris REIT can leverage the benefits of scale to enhance operating performance," said Patrick Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer of Primaris REIT. "Nearly 100 new employees joined Primaris REIT as part of the acquisition, and the process of integrating these new assets into the Primaris platform is already well advanced."

Robust Liquidity, Industry Leading Credit Metrics

Primaris also announces today that it has closed on a $700 million credit facility with a syndicate of Canadian banks led by CIBC, Scotiabank and BMO and including RBC, TD and Desjardins. The availability on the credit facility will reduce from $700 million to $400 million on June 30, 2023, and has a maturity date of December 31, 2024.

"Primaris REIT begins 2022 with robust liquidity and a differentiated balance sheet and financial model," said Rags Davloor, Chief Financial Officer of Primaris REIT. "The REIT's strong financial position is demonstrated by its low approximately 29% debt to appraised value of assets1, and significant undrawn capacity on its new syndicated credit facility. Accordingly, we are pursuing an investment grade credit rating and expect to access the unsecured debenture market in 2022."

As of January 4, 2022, Primaris REIT's principal balance sheet items include:

  • Investment properties valued at $3.2 billion at Primaris' share, as described in H&R REIT's Management Information Circular dated November 5, 2021, available on H&R REIT's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

  • $930 million of total debt, including:

  • Approximately 101.6 million total issued and outstanding Primaris REIT units, including 3.3 million exchangeable units

Reflecting the above noted balance sheet items and working capital balances, management estimates net asset value per unit ("NAVPU")2 at approximately $22.00 per Primaris REIT unit.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris REIT is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in enclosed shopping centres that are dominant in their trade areas. The portfolio totals 11.4 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.2 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris REIT is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to NAVPU or "net asset value per unit" which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The term NAVPU does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in Primaris' consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that the measure provides information useful to its unitholders in understanding Primaris REIT's financial position and performance, and may assist in the evaluation of Primaris REIT's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or financial position prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAVPU of Primaris REIT is not necessarily predictive of Primaris REIT's future performance or the NAVPU of Primaris Ras at any future date.

_____________________

1

Calculated by dividing total indebtedness of $930 million by total appraised value of investment properties of $3.2 billion.

2

non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the listing and trading of Primaris REIT Units, the inclusion of Primaris REIT in certain indices, the integration of the HOOPP acquisition, Primaris REIT's pursuit of an investment grade credit rating, its expectation of accessing the unsecured debenture market in 2022 and Primaris REIT's NAVPU, and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements reflect Primaris' current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on Primaris' estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in H&R REIT's management information circular dated November 5, 2021 and in Primaris' materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of Primaris to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what Primaris believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that the anticipated benefits will be realized. The proposed transaction could be modified, restructured or terminated. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and Primaris, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Additional information regarding Primaris is available at www.primarisreit.com and on www.sedar.com. For more information, please contact Alex Avery, Primaris REIT (416) 642-7800, or e-mail info@primarisreit.com.


SOURCE Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c4722.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed 10% This Morning

    Shares of Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) took a tumble this morning, and are down 9.7% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. You can blame Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) for that. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tencent Holdings is currently the top owner of Sea Limited stock, controlling 21.4% of the company's shares.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • 10 Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks to buy according to billionaire Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio, an American billionaire hedge fund manager and an investor known for his business acumen, […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

    A controversial opening and the specter of rising competition have some investors cashing in on the recent stock run.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Up Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are off to a stellar start in 2022. Then later in the day, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors added Bank of America to her "Go Big or Go Home" stock picks. Link also said Bank of America is the "definition of operating leverage," in which revenue grows at a faster rate than expenses.