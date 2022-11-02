Primary Battery Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Primary Battery Market share is expected to increase by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.36% - according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Primary Battery Market is estimated at 5.28% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by End-user (Defense, Medical, and Others) and Type (Alkaline Battery, Lithium Battery, and Others).

By End-user - The defense segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

Primary batteries are used in most weapon systems used by the US Department of Defense, especially portable devices. These batteries provide more energy and less weight .

The growth of the primary battery market is fueled by changes in military techniques, demand for modern high-tech combat systems, increased demand for surveillance drones, and increased reliance on mobile technologies and remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles.

Innovative Features and User Interfaces are Notably Driving the Primary Battery Market Growth

The demand for portable devices is rising. Pulse power and batteries provide long-term power solutions to portable devices such as portable defibrillators and electrocardiograms (EKGs). Primary lithium batteries power most medical devices, such as surgical saws, drills, and infusion pumps. Vendors provide a wide range of batteries with different outputs. These batteries are suitable for different applications. Hence, the rising demand for portable medical devices will drive the growth of the global primary battery market.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Primary Battery Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into Europe (The UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), North America (The US and Canada), APAC (China and India), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Europe is projected to contribute 31% of the market growth by 2022. The market in Europe is growing steadily. APAC is another region that will offer significant growth opportunities. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as the increasing consumption of primary batteries for high-drain applications such as digital cameras, toys, and utility metering.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, primary battery production in APAC came to a standstill due to the unavailability of raw materials. The pandemic resulted in several transportation and logistics issues. However, after July 2020, supply chain and logistics issues were resolved, with the introduction of vaccines and the initiation of mass vaccination drives. Thus, as APAC is expected to be one of the major electronics hubs of the world, the primary battery market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Primary Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

