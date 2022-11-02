U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,823.59
    -32.51 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,582.59
    -70.61 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,744.91
    -145.94 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.09
    -26.30 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.33
    +0.96 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.30
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0610
    +0.0090 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0740
    -1.1580 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,468.31
    +10.66 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.29
    -4.86 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Primary Battery Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Primary Battery Market share is expected to increase by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.36% - according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Primary Battery Market is estimated at 5.28% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.   

  • Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important), which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

  • Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Primary Battery market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

FOR A DETAILED OVERVIEW ON CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE, REQUEST SAMPLE PAGES

The Primary Battery Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

  • Camelion Batteries GmbH

  • Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • EaglePicher Technologies LLC

  • Energizer Holdings Inc.

  • EnerSys

  • EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • GP Industries Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Integer Holdings Corp.

  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • The Duracell Co.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Ultralife Corp.

  • VARTA AG

  • Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT FOR MORE ACCESS

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Primary Battery Industry Segment

  • The market is segmented by End-user (Defense, Medical, and Others) and Type (Alkaline Battery, Lithium Battery, and Others).

  • By End-user - The defense segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

  • Primary batteries are used in most weapon systems used by the US Department of Defense, especially portable devices. These batteries provide more energy and less weight.

  • The growth of the primary battery market is fueled by changes in military techniques, demand for modern high-tech combat systems, increased demand for surveillance drones, and increased reliance on mobile technologies and remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles.

INTERESTED TO PROCURE THE DATA?

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Innovative Features and User Interfaces are Notably Driving the Primary Battery Market Growth

The demand for portable devices is rising. Pulse power and batteries provide long-term power solutions to portable devices such as portable defibrillators and electrocardiograms (EKGs). Primary lithium batteries power most medical devices, such as surgical saws, drills, and infusion pumps. Vendors provide a wide range of batteries with different outputs. These batteries are suitable for different applications. Hence, the rising demand for portable medical devices will drive the growth of the global primary battery market.

TO ACCESS WHAT ARE THE LATEST DRIVERS, TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET? REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Primary Battery Industry

  • The market is segmented by Geography into Europe (The UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), North America (The US and Canada), APAC (China and India), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Europe is projected to contribute 31% of the market growth by 2022. The market in Europe is growing steadily. APAC is another region that will offer significant growth opportunities. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as the increasing consumption of primary batteries for high-drain applications such as digital cameras, toys, and utility metering.

  • Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, primary battery production in APAC came to a standstill due to the unavailability of raw materials. The pandemic resulted in several transportation and logistics issues. However, after July 2020, supply chain and logistics issues were resolved, with the introduction of vaccines and the initiation of mass vaccination drives. Thus, as APAC is expected to be one of the major electronics hubs of the world, the primary battery market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

FOR MORE INSIGHTS ON THE MARKET SHARE OF VARIOUS REGIONS, VIEW PDF SAMPLE NOW!

Related Reports -

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Marine Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 604.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.19%. The rising demand for lithium batteries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Primary Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.28

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

  • 11.4 Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.

  • 11.6 EnerSys

  • 11.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 11.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Sony Group Corp.

  • 11.12 The Duracell Co.

  • 11.13 Toshiba Corp.

  • 11.14 TotalEnergies SE

  • 11.15 Ultralife Corp.

  • 11.16 VARTA AG

  • 11.17 Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027
Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primary-battery-market-2023-2027-along-with-5-year-historic-2017-2021-industry-size--comparison-of-20-vendors-and-11-countries-301665680.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Market Loses Steam on Powell Comments

    U.S. stocks turned solidly lower, erasing initial gains, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "the incoming data since our last meeting suggests ultimate level of interest rates will be higher" than once expected. "We still have some ways to go," he added.

  • Is Elon Musk getting too distracted to run Tesla? Experts weigh in

    Following the close of his deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR), Musk appointed himself the CEO of the company, as well as its lone board member. Adding that his other day jobs as CEO of Tesla, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, in addition to his role as founder of companies like The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI, the question has arisen whether the mercurial and lone wolf Elon Musk has taken more than he can chew.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • This oil company backed by Warren Buffett is America’s hottest stock. Why won’t its CEO pump more oil?

    ‘There's no pressure to increase production’: Vicki Hollub’s Occidental dominates America's biggest oil field, landing her on the MarketWatch 50 list.

  • Copper and Freeport-McMoRan Are Poised to Rally

    In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of the continuous copper futures contract, below, we can see a number of lower shadows telling us that traders have been rejecting the lows. The weekly OBV line has been steady to improving the past four months. In the daily Point and Figure chart of the continuous copper future, below, we can see that prices have been moving sideways and a trade at $3.58 or higher should refresh the uptrend.

  • Boeing substantially ups MAX forecast. When can Wichita expect growth?

    The Boeing Co. plans to increase production on Wichita’s most important individual aircraft program by at least 60% by the middle of the decade. While the production ramp up on the 737 MAX has gone slower than originally expected, Boeing (NYSE: BA) leaders said on Wednesday during its investors conference that output on the MAX will rise from the current rate of 31 per month to 50 per month by 2025 or 2026. Additionally, Boeing CFO Brian West laid out a plan to have 787 Dreamliner output back to 10 aircraft per month and the 777/777X at four per month.

  • California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Largest Gas Utility to Find a New Strategy

    Southern California Gas Co. will need to spend billions to repurpose its system for a future with fewer gas customers.

  • Oil prices rise as official U.S. data show weekly declines in crude and gasoline supplies

    Oil futures inch higher on Wednesday, finding support after U.S. government data showed weekly declines for both crude and gasoline inventories.

  • What Europe's Brimming Gas Stores Mean For Cheniere Energy Stock Ahead Of Earnings

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) announces third-quarter earnings Thursday. The U.S. liquefied natural gas giant is well positioned as a leading supplier to Europe and other regions. However, natural gas prices have turned volatile amid mild temperatures heading toward winter and as gas storage levels near capacity in the European Union. Cheniere Energy stock edged lower Wednesday. Global energy prices have gyrated...

  • Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer

    For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust.

  • Oil companies can’t just ‘drill baby drill’ at will. Here’s what it really takes to ramp up energy production.

    As energy prices rage, President Biden and Republicans have urged companies to increase drilling to lower oil and gasoline prices from 14-year highs. In addition, energy companies planning new production consider factors including costs, future demand, oil-price forecasts and how projects fit in with operations. Publicly traded companies also must consider shareholder obligations.

  • Chinese iPhone City Locks Down to Curb Foxconn Covid Crisis

    Local governor urges tighter restrictions as weekslong struggle to contain the virus in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone leads to mounting worker desertions.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Canadian Natural Resources, Ovinti and Enerplus

    Canadian Natural Resources, Ovinti and Enerplus are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Enterprise Products Partners transports record volumes of oil, gas, petrochemicals in Q3

    Midstream firm Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest public companies by revenue in the Houston region.

  • In Oil, Windfalls Are Always Followed by Misery ... and Vice Versa

    What have I learned after all these years of following commodity markets? High prices bring supply. Let's dig into what that means for investors.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Advanced computer chips -- commercially known as semiconductors -- are constantly growing in demand as our lives trend further into the digital realm. The electronic devices we use each day, and the cloud computing services that host our online experiences require more powerful hardware than ever. The semiconductor industry could be worth over $1.5 trillion annually by 2030, according to an estimate by Fortune Business Insights.

  • Top REITs for November 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil Producer Stocks Exxon, Chevron Advance After Biden Calls For Tax On Profits

    Oil producer stocks and U.S. crude oil futures jumped Tuesday after President Joe Biden on Monday called for oil companies to pay higher taxes to lower fuel costs for consumers. Biden has repeatedly targeted major oil companies in recent months, accusing them of enjoying record profits by restraining production, holding oil supplies tight and prices high. Oil futures traded 0.2% lower early Wednesday, holding above $88.

  • Better Buy: Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo

    PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stocks are trouncing the S&P 500 this year and completely missing out on the bear market that has sent indexes lower by over 20%. Coke and Pepsi each raised their fiscal-year outlooks recently after announcing speeding sales growth and strong profitability. Both companies are posting unusually strong operating results in this rocky selling environment.

  • 10 Best Infrastructure Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best infrastructure stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Infrastructure Stocks To Buy Now. The global infrastructure construction market was worth $2,242.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,267.3 billion by 2027, indicating a growth rate […]