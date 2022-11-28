U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Primary Battery Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary battery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for portable medical equipment, the increasing demand from the consumer electronics market, and the favorable characteristics of primary batteries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the primary battery market as a part of the healthcare equipment renewable electricity market, which covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample  to get a holistic overview of the primary battery market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by end-user (defense, medical, and others) and type (alkaline battery, lithium battery, and others).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The defense segment grew gradually by USD 8.02 billion between 2017 and 2021. In the defense sector, primary batteries are used in most weapon systems, especially in portable devices. They are lightweight equipment that provides higher energy. The growth of the market in the defense segment is fueled by changes in military techniques, the demand for modern high-tech combat systems, the rise in demand for surveillance drones, and increased reliance on mobile technologies and remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Secondary Battery Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 71.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 4.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increased investment in green telecom is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in primary battery market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the primary battery market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the primary battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the primary battery market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors

Primary Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.28

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

Europe at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

  • 11.4 Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.

  • 11.6 EnerSys

  • 11.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 11.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Sony Group Corp.

  • 11.12 The Duracell Co.

  • 11.13 Toshiba Corp.

  • 11.14 TotalEnergies SE

  • 11.15 Ultralife Corp.

  • 11.16 VARTA AG

  • 11.17 Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027
Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primary-battery-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686874.html

SOURCE Technavio

