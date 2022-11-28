Primary Battery Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary battery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for portable medical equipment, the increasing demand from the consumer electronics market, and the favorable characteristics of primary batteries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the primary battery market as a part of the healthcare equipment renewable electricity market, which covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (defense, medical, and others) and type (alkaline battery, lithium battery, and others).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The defense segment grew gradually by USD 8.02 billion between 2017 and 2021. In the defense sector, primary batteries are used in most weapon systems, especially in portable devices. They are lightweight equipment that provides higher energy. The growth of the market in the defense segment is fueled by changes in military techniques, the demand for modern high-tech combat systems, the rise in demand for surveillance drones, and increased reliance on mobile technologies and remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles.

What are the key data covered in primary battery market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the primary battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the primary battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the primary battery market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors

Primary Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

11.4 Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd.

11.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.

11.6 EnerSys

11.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

11.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

11.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

11.11 Sony Group Corp.

11.12 The Duracell Co.

11.13 Toshiba Corp.

11.14 TotalEnergies SE

11.15 Ultralife Corp.

11.16 VARTA AG

11.17 Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

