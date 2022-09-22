U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Primary Care Physicians Market to hit USD 850 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

0
Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

The notable players operating in the primary care physicians industry include NYU Langone Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Trinity Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Mayo clinic, Phenix Health, and Fremantle Family Doctors.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The primary care physicians market value is projected to reach USD 850 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

New government initiatives focused on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services will be a key factor driving the market landscape. The emergence of novel disease outbreaks and infections have accelerated the need for specialized healthcare professionals. Several governments are seeking to expand their healthcare sector to improve primary care services for critical patients.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5338


Primary care physicians market from pre- or post-surgery segment was more than USD 40 billion in 2021. General practitioners are mostly qualified and trained to participate in pre- or post-operative care. Patients that undergo high-risk surgical procedures are required to take several follow-ups with a primary care physician to assess any post-surgery complications and risks to health. These services offer several benefits to both pre-surgery and post-surgery patients to help prevent hospital readmissions. Follow-up sessions also ensure comprehensive and continuous care for patients, improve care quality, and enhanced health care access.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 211 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Primary Care Physicians Market Analysis By Reason (Injury, Preventive Care, Chronic Condition, Acute Condition, Pre- or post-surgery), By Age Group (Infants, Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics), By Mode of Consultation (Virtual, Physical), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Outpatient Department), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/primary-care-physicians-market

Primary care physicians market from virtual mode of consultation segment accounted for more than 20% of the revenue share in 2021. With the advent of digitalization, the healthcare sector has undergone considerable transformation. The integration and acceptance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) have supported the trend of telemedicine and telehealth. Virtual healthcare services have opened new business opportunities for healthcare practitioners to conduct multiple online consultations.

The market share from clinics segment is estimated to surpass USD 350 billion by 2030. Despite telemedicine and telehealth trends gaining momentum in the healthcare sector, a large patient pool remains inclined towards clinics for consultation and treatment of different chronic diseases. Increasing incidences of acute diseases are expected to accelerate the need for primary care physicians to treat a broad range of health conditions such as cold, flu, strep throat, burns, broken bones, and heart attack.

Asia Pacific primary care physicians market size is anticipated to witness substantial growth driven by the rising geriatric population. According to a report from Population Reference Bureau (PRB), around 28% of the population in Japan is above 65 years of age. Meanwhile, countries like India and China have a sustainable pool of elderly population at 6% and 12% respectively. Governments across APAC are making new investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and services that can drive the demand for healthcare practitioners across the region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5338

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.