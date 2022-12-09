U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.00
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,864.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,697.75
    +52.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.60
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    +0.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.63
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1280
    -0.5020 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.01
    +386.40 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +11.66 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.62
    +12.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Primary Care Physicians Market Size is Expanding at USD 1,511.7 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global primary care physicians market size was estimated at USD 1062.40 billion in 2022 and it is projected to hit around US$ 1511.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Primary Care Physicians Market (By Type: General Practice, Family Physician, & Geriatrics, General Pediatrics, and General Internal Medicine) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030”.

The increasing prevalence of diseases, increasing geriatric population, and increasing demand for the early diagnosis and preventive measures among the patients to prevent the hospitalization are the prominent factors that boosts the demand for the primary care services across the globe. The growing awareness among the population regarding the benefits and the importance of primary care physicians’ services is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1507

The primary care physicians are the first point of contact for the patients and the healthcare systems. The specialized knowledge of the physicians to cater to all the types of health conditions and provide effective diagnosis at the initial stage can help the patient to cure the diseases at the early stage and thus prevent hospitalization and reduce the healthcare expenditure. Therefore, the demand for the primary care services is estimated to elevate at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global primary care physicians market in 2022, owing to the increased demand for the primary care services in US. As per the American Medical Association, around 39.5% of the primary care physicians were family physicians in US in 2017. In US, over 60% of the population is suffering from one or more chronic diseases and the number of new chronic patients is increasing day by day. Moreover, the rapidly aging population in the region is resulting in the increased healthcare expenditure. According to the CMS, the healthcare spending accounted for 39.5% of the GDP in US in 2019. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the healthcare insurances and the favorable reimbursement policies boosts the demand for the primary care services in the region. The increased awareness among the population regarding the benefits of primary care has boosted the demand in the region. According to the US CDC, over 51% of the physician visits were made for the primary care in US in 2019.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for the primary care services owing to the growing prevalence of diseases. The increasing disposable income, rising health consciousness, rising adoption of health insurances, and improved access to the health care facilities has fostered the demand for the primary care services in the region. Moreover, the presence of huge youth population and the increasing number of physicians in the region is expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming future.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the type, the general practice, family physician, & geriatrics segment accounted for around 40% of the market share and dominated the global primary care physicians market in 2022. The increased adoption of the services of the family physicians and the general physicians has significantly driven the growth. It is estimated that around 20% of the physician visits in US is family physician visit.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1507

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 1062.40 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 1511.70 Billion

CAGR

4.5% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Revenue Holder

North America

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

1Life Healthcare (One Medical Group, Inc.), Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation, Duly Health and Care, HealthCare Partners Medical Group, Colonial Healthcare, MDVIP, Crossover Health Medical Group, New West Physician, ChenMed LLC. And Others

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing demand for the early diagnosis and treatment

The primary care physicians play a crucial role in the early diagnosis and treatment of any diseases and medical ailments. This prevents hospitalization, reduction in the usage of drugs, and hence saves the healthcare costs on the patients. These benefits are the major reasons that fuels the demand for the primary care services among the population across the globe.

Restraints

Shortage of primary care physicians

There is a lack of primary care physicians across the globe. This lack of primary care physicians can result in the increased number of hospitalizations. Moreover, less physicians caters to the low volume of patients and the potential growth of the primary care physicians market is hampered. As per the Association of American Medical Colleges, US may face a shortage of 21,000 to over 55,000 primary care physicians by the year 2032.

Opportunity

Increasing adoption of telehealth

During the pandemic in 2020, the people were increasingly consulting with the primary care physicians regarding the use of telehealth and telemedicine platforms. The increasing adoption of the telehealth platforms among the patients and the physicians is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Challenge

Lack of basic medical facilities

There is a lack of access to the basic healthcare facilities especially in the rural areas of the developing and underdeveloped nations. Further, the lack of qualified physicians is a major challenge that restricts the growth of the primary care physicians market.

Related Reports

By Type

  • General Practice, Family Physician, & Geriatrics

  • General Pediatrics

  • General Internal Medicine

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1507

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Pharvaris Shares Surges On Positive Data From HAE Attacks Study, Makes Way For FDA To Remove Clinical Hold

    Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) announced topline data from the RAPIDe-1 Phase 2 study, demonstrating statistically significant results of PHVS416 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The study's primary endpoint is the change of a three-symptom composite (skin pain, skin swelling, abdominal pain) visual analog scale (VAS-3) score from pre-treatment to four hours post-treatment. Topline data from 147 attacks collected by 62 patients show that dose levels of PHVS416

  • Why BioVie Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) were soaring 23.6% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. The big jump appears to be the result of a delayed positive reaction by investors after the drugmaker reported results earlier this week from a phase 2 study evaluating experimental therapy NE3107. On Tuesday, BioVie's share price tumbled after the company's Monday evening announcement of results from its phase 2 study of NE3107 in treating Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Here's What We Know So Far About Amgen's Obesity Drug As It Trails Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

    Amgen is years behind rivals in developing an obesity treatment, but the company says its experimental drug could prove superior.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2022 Veru Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc.’s Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After this morning’s discussion, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Why Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Are Soaring This Week

    The clinical-stage biotech that specializes in IBD therapies announced positive news regarding two trials for its lead therapy.

  • Esperion (ESPR) Reports Positive Data From CLEAR Study

    Esperion (ESPR) announces positive data from the CLEAR Outcomes study, which further strengthens the clinical evidence supporting the role of bempedoic acid for patients and will boost the growth potential of the drug.

  • Is Prometheus Biosciences a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    This biotech stock just jumped over 180% in a single day, and investors want to know if there could be more big gains ahead.

  • Masimo (MASI) W1 Watch With Hi to Improve Patient Outcome

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market release of the Hi for the Masimo W1 watch is likely to significantly improve RPM.

  • Nearly half of COVID patients worldwide still have symptoms after 4 months, according to a giant new study

    Here are the most common symptoms that researchers found.

  • Why do heart attack deaths spike in the days just after Christmas?

    We all know the holidays can be stressful, but did you know December brings the most cardiac deaths of any month? Find out why and what you can do to prevent that number from rising.

  • New Netflix documentary calls out Xanax overuse: What doctors want you to know

    For years, the rates of anxiety — and the use of a fast-acting prescription drug to alleviate its symptoms — have been on the rise.

  • Is Gilead Sciences Stock Still a Buy After Soaring in 2022?

    Gilead faces some challenges. But there are several reasons to think the stock could keep the momentum going.

  • Novartis' (NVS) PNH Candidate Achieves Study Objectives

    Novartis' (NVS) phase III study APPOINT-PNH evaluating investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan in complement-inhibitor-naive (including anti-C5 therapies) adults with PNH meets its primary endpoint.

  • GSK's Jemperli/Chemo Combo Shows Response Rate Of 46% In Head-To-Head Lung Cancer Trial

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced results from the PERLA phase 2 trial investigating Jemperli (dostarlimab) + chemotherapy versus Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda pembrolizumab + chemo as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dostarlimab plus chemotherapy achieved promising results for the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and the key secondary endpoint of median progression-free survival (mPFS). The ORR was 46% (n=56/12

  • Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Biogen

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is a business that generates more than $10 billion in revenue each year, with its multiple sclerosis treatments bringing in the bulk of its sales. With the company's sales declining in recent years, Biogen needs a catalyst to turn things around and help inject some bullishness behind the business, and having an effective treatment for Alzheimer's could play a huge role in that objective. Next year could prove to be a pivotal one for Biogen as investors can finally get some much-needed answers about whether lecanemab, a promising Alzheimer's treatment, could be the game changer the healthcare company is hoping that it will be for the business.

  • Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants

    “Whenever you have a large wave of transmissions of a virus, you give it ample opportunity to mutate,” he said.

  • Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

    An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to court filings Thursday. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard, a decision that came two days after the attorney general asked the state medical licensing board to discipline the doctor.

  • AstraZeneca Highlights Detailed Data From Two Breast Cancer Trials

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced detailed results from the SERENA-2 Phase 2 trial of camizestrant in pretreated post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The data showed that camizestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) 500mg in patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. In t

  • Relmada Shares Nosedive As Another Depression Trial Goes Up In Smoke

    Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) announced the results of the RELIANCE I REL-1017-301 study evaluating REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The company says that the same factors that negatively affected the RELIANCE III study results resulted in this study not meeting its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to the placebo. A limited number of high enrolling sites with unplausible placebo responses i