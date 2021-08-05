Primary Care Utilization Reduces Employer Healthcare Costs by Up to 25% Per Employee CareATC Analysis Finds

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / CareATC, a leader in employer-sponsored care, analyzed its own client data over the course of 12 months to find that employer groups see significant healthcare cost savings when members engage in CareATC primary care services, with engaged members costing 25% less than non-engaged members.

The study analyzed 27 groups and 89,267 commercially insured members. Employer-sponsored primary care services cost a mean (standard deviation) of $428 per member per year after accounting for facility and service costs. The analysis includes complete medical and prescription data incurred during the 2019 calendar year and paid through April 2021.This study is based on 2019 data to remove the influence of COVID-19 on findings.

"In this analysis, we observed that those who engaged with CareATC utilized more primary care that resulted in less ER utilization and fewer inpatient stays," says Vickie Rice, VP of Strategic Analytics at CareATC. "Engaged members spend 33% less out of pocket and cost employers $2,209 less in overall health plan costs than those not engaged. The employer and the employee both win."

The findings suggest that higher primary care utilization results in lower total health care costs per person. Members who engage with CareATC spend an average of $519.37 out of pocket compared to $691.35 for those not using CareATC services. Members who engaged with CareATC primary care services cost 25% less than non-engaged members. Drivers for the cost difference include 38% less ER utilization; 64% fewer hospital admissions; and 67% fewer hospital bed days.

"Primary care is increasingly delivered at or near workplaces, but worries about utilization and upfront cost of service continue to deter self-funded employers," says Greg Bellomy, CareATC Chief Executive Officer. "Instead, I would encourage these employers to focus on the data. The question isn't ‘Can we afford employer-sponsored primary care services?' but rather ‘Can we afford not to offer employer-sponsored primary care services?'"

Story continues

Shared-site and near-site clinic models offer employers of any size the opportunity to experience the many benefits of primary care. However, it is CareATC's unique Collaborative Care Model that proactively addresses utilization and engagement concerns while amplifying cost savings. The CareATC Collaborative Care Model is a comprehensive value-based care strategy that addresses all basic and emerging healthcare needs, including primary care, chronic disease, nutrition counseling, behavioral health, musculoskeletal therapy, and occupational health. At the center of this model is a patient advocate who provides employees step-by- step guidance to proactively engage in their health and wellbeing.

The future of employer-sponsored care will require a more collaborative approach to encourage engagement. As the CareATC analysis suggests, members who engage in primary care services cost 25% less than non-engaged members. CareATC is at the forefront of this model of care by going beyond fee-for-service and promoting value-based care to drive sustainable cost containment and employee health.

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC Inc. is a leading innovator in the health technology sector providing on-site and shared-site medical clinics. By leveraging groundbreaking technology, CareATC offers customized population health management solutions for employers that reduce healthcare costs by promoting health, preventing disease and providing a shorter path to care. CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 35 states and cares for more than 300,000 patients. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., CareATC is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com .

Media Contact:

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: (918) 779-7414

Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/658618/Primary-Care-Utilization-Reduces-Employer-Healthcare-Costs-by-Up-to-25-Per-Employee-CareATC-Analysis-Finds



