Primary Care Utilization Reduces Employer Healthcare Costs by Up to 25% Per Employee CareATC Analysis Finds

·3 min read

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / CareATC, a leader in employer-sponsored care, analyzed its own client data over the course of 12 months to find that employer groups see significant healthcare cost savings when members engage in CareATC primary care services, with engaged members costing 25% less than non-engaged members.

The study analyzed 27 groups and 89,267 commercially insured members. Employer-sponsored primary care services cost a mean (standard deviation) of $428 per member per year after accounting for facility and service costs. The analysis includes complete medical and prescription data incurred during the 2019 calendar year and paid through April 2021.This study is based on 2019 data to remove the influence of COVID-19 on findings.

"In this analysis, we observed that those who engaged with CareATC utilized more primary care that resulted in less ER utilization and fewer inpatient stays," says Vickie Rice, VP of Strategic Analytics at CareATC. "Engaged members spend 33% less out of pocket and cost employers $2,209 less in overall health plan costs than those not engaged. The employer and the employee both win."

The findings suggest that higher primary care utilization results in lower total health care costs per person. Members who engage with CareATC spend an average of $519.37 out of pocket compared to $691.35 for those not using CareATC services. Members who engaged with CareATC primary care services cost 25% less than non-engaged members. Drivers for the cost difference include 38% less ER utilization; 64% fewer hospital admissions; and 67% fewer hospital bed days.

"Primary care is increasingly delivered at or near workplaces, but worries about utilization and upfront cost of service continue to deter self-funded employers," says Greg Bellomy, CareATC Chief Executive Officer. "Instead, I would encourage these employers to focus on the data. The question isn't ‘Can we afford employer-sponsored primary care services?' but rather ‘Can we afford not to offer employer-sponsored primary care services?'"

Shared-site and near-site clinic models offer employers of any size the opportunity to experience the many benefits of primary care. However, it is CareATC's unique Collaborative Care Model that proactively addresses utilization and engagement concerns while amplifying cost savings. The CareATC Collaborative Care Model is a comprehensive value-based care strategy that addresses all basic and emerging healthcare needs, including primary care, chronic disease, nutrition counseling, behavioral health, musculoskeletal therapy, and occupational health. At the center of this model is a patient advocate who provides employees step-by- step guidance to proactively engage in their health and wellbeing.

The future of employer-sponsored care will require a more collaborative approach to encourage engagement. As the CareATC analysis suggests, members who engage in primary care services cost 25% less than non-engaged members. CareATC is at the forefront of this model of care by going beyond fee-for-service and promoting value-based care to drive sustainable cost containment and employee health.

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC Inc. is a leading innovator in the health technology sector providing on-site and shared-site medical clinics. By leveraging groundbreaking technology, CareATC offers customized population health management solutions for employers that reduce healthcare costs by promoting health, preventing disease and providing a shorter path to care. CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 35 states and cares for more than 300,000 patients. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., CareATC is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer
Phone: (918) 779-7414
Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658618/Primary-Care-Utilization-Reduces-Employer-Healthcare-Costs-by-Up-to-25-Per-Employee-CareATC-Analysis-Finds

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Editas Medicine, inc (EDIT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    EDIT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Here's Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

    A positive second-quarter earnings report and anticipation of further details to be discussed this afternoon helped this beaten-down biotech stock recover some previous losses.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    August ushers in the end of the so-called "dog days of summer" when the temperatures are typically the highest throughout much of the U.S. But while the heat might not be quite as bad throughout this month, some stocks could just be getting warmed up. Here's why they chose Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Zhiyuan Sun (Gilead Sciences): Gilead Sciences is one of the cheapest biotech stocks out there.

  • Why the WHO doesn’t want you to get a booster shot

    It's about equity and ending this pandemic, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

  • Global tally of COVID-19 cases tops 200 million as U.S., Germany and France push back against WHO call on boosters

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 topped 200 million on Thursday, reaching a milestone that the World Health Organization had predicted just a day ago would come by next week in the latest sign of just how far and fast the virus has spread.

  • Incyte Corporation (INCY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    INCY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow

    Pharmaceutical company Sanofi remains under pressure to launch new drugs and overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, despite a $3.2 billion deal to tighten its grip on promising mRNA technology. On Tuesday, Sanofi agreed to buy U.S. partner Translate Bio as it bets on next-generation vaccines and particularly as the French drugmaker, one of the world's top flu vaccine makers, seeks to see off competition in one of its major markets. "Although the platform of Translate Bio is not yet proven, it is a smart move by Sanofi," Wimal Kapadia, an analyst with Bernstein said.

  • Delta variant: ‘This is a wake-up call for everyone in the country,’ emergency physician says

    With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 infections, health officials warn the threat of the contagious variant is ‘serious’ as infected patients crowd hospital beds in hard-hit regions.

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Curis (CRIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, and welcome to Curis' second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Jim Dentzer, president and chief executive officer; and Bob Martell, our head of R&D. We will be available for a question-and-answer period at the end of the call.

  • Who Can Make You Get a COVID Vaccine?

    Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders, those who remain unvaccinated, including people who can’t get a vaccine because of a disability or conflicting religious beliefs, will instead have to follow strict guidelines like regular COVID test

  • Regeneron sees uptick in COVID-19 therapy use as cases rise

    (Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday blew past analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue and said it has seen a recent uptick in the use of its COVID-19 therapy by patients in the United States. The therapy, REGEN-COV, and a similar treatment by Eli Lilly have been authorized in the United States for treating non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the companies signed supply deals with the U.S. government worth millions of dollars. "There's been a tremendous acceleration in use... (our penetration) in estimated eligible patients has gone up dramatically from somewhere in the low single digits to almost 25% to 30% more recently," said Leonard Schleifer, chief executive officer of Regeneron, adding that more than 50,000 doses of REGEN-COV are being ordered weekly.

  • Delta variant tests China’s ‘zero tolerance’ lockdown strategy

    The delta variant is challenging China’s costly strategy of isolating cities, prompting warnings that Chinese leaders who were confident they could keep the coronavirus out of the country need a less disruptive approach.