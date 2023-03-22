Primary Cells Market Size Doubles to Reach USD 8.6 Billion With the CAGR of 11.6% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting
New Delhi, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global primary cells market is flourishing because of increasing adoption of technology advancements and growing cancer research and development.
BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and Market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global primary cells market size at USD 4.29 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global primary cells market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.6% reaching a value of USD 8.6 billion by 2029. Major growth factors of global primary cells market include an increasing incidence of cancer, growing government support for cancer research, and expanding infrastructure to support the healthcare industry. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, such as cancer, infections, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, is a significant contributor to the growth of the primary cell market. It has also led to a rise in research activities for advanced therapies. The use of primary cell cultures for drug screening and in-vitro testing is also becoming increasingly popular, contributing to the growth of the primary cell market. The global primary cells market is being driven by advancements in genetic engineering and increased funding for research into cellular treatments. However, concerns regarding primary cell culture contamination are anticipated to restrain the overall market growth during the period in analysis.
Global Primary Cells Market – Overview
The primary cells market refers to the market for primary cells, which are cells that have been freshly isolated from living tissues or organs, typically from humans or animals. These cells are used for research purposes, including drug discovery and development, toxicology testing, and basic research. Primary cells are important tools for studying biological processes and diseases, and they are widely used in both academic and commercial research settings. The primary cells market includes the production, distribution, and sale of primary cells, as well as related products and services such as cell culture media, reagents, and cell isolation kits.
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Primary Cells Market
COVID-19 had a positive impact on primary cell market. Primary cell culture is being used by researchers to better understand the infection and build standardized epithelial cell culture models. These models can assist duplicate the features of the respiratory tract, perhaps leading to breakthrough scientific findings with medical applications. In addition, the identification of primary cells for the treatment of many diseases is expanding. Due to their increased use in a variety of healthcare applications, private associations, biotech businesses, and government agencies have increased their interest and investment in this area. The growing utilization of primary cell cultures for viral synthesis, which is then used to make numerous vaccines, is also projected to move the market ahead.
Global Primary Cells Market – By Region
Global primary cells market covers five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the highest share of revenue in the primary cell culture market and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The growth in the region's market can be attributed to factors such as the high cost of healthcare, the increasing elderly population, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, and government funding support. Furthermore, the market in the region is expanding due to the focus of market players on developing innovative cell culture applications, improved instrumentation, a wide range of cell types, and the study of their cellular interactions.
Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in global primary cells market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Group, Lonza, Cell Biologics, Inc., PromoCell - Human Centered Science, ZenBio, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc, and AllCells. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.
Recent Developments
In August 2021 - GE Healthcare announced a strategic cooperation deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance care delivery and improve patient care.
Scope of the Report
Attributes
Details
Years Considered
Historical Data – 2019–2022
Base Year – 2022
Estimated Year – 2023
Forecast Period – 2023–2029
Facts Covered
Revenue in USD Billion
Market Coverage
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Product/ Service Segmentation
Origin, Type, End User, Region
Key Players
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Group, Lonza, Cell Biologics, Inc., PromoCell - Human Centered Science, ZenBio, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc, AllCells
By Origin
Human Primary Cells
Animal Primary Cells
By Type
Hematopoietic Cells
Dermatocytes
Gastrointestinal Cells
Hepatocytes
By End User
Life Science Research Companies
Research Institutes
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
