Primary election 2024 guide

The Small Business Resource Association will host a Meet Up/Mingle at B2 Bistro, 701 Reading Ave., West Reading, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/register-b2-bistro. This event is free for members, $25 at the door for non-members.

Thursday March 28

Elevate Berks will host "Elevate Berks Convening — Networking Event," 3 to 6 p.m. at Lecture Hall in The Plex at Alvernia University. Learn about the support services available for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses in Berks County; network with other leaders of new businesses; explore the Elevate Berks website. Elevate Berks is a partnership with 16 local organizations dedicated to fostering a thriving and inclusive business climate for small businesses. Advance registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elevate-berks-convening-tickets-844685706687. Cost: This event is free to the public

Wednesday April 3

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will present a membership "Networking Breakfast: Roundtables," 8 to 9:30 a.m., Spring Hollow Golf Club, 3350 Schuylkill Road, Spring City. Network with fellow attendees as you move around the room during the event from table to table — to build relationships and learn more about each other. Register: https://tricountyareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/860406. Cost: $35 for members; $70 for non-members. Non-members attending with a member, may register at the member rate.

Wednesday April 10

Berks Alliance Community Development will present "Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeast PA," 12 p.m., virtually via Zoom. Learn more about Ben Franklin Partners, and the work it is doing in Berks County. For 40 years, the organization has been providing investment capital and business support to technology startups and established manufacturers. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvf-utrz0jHdTwJBJ-lC21EUfYvNd6pN1W. This event is free to the public.

Wednesday April 10

Berks LaunchBox presents "SEO for Beginners: Get Found," 6 to 7 p.m., virtually via Zoom. The webinar, led by Sarah Hoffman, a registered nurse, co-owner of Nurse Cheats LLC and SEO strategist, will provide insights and guidance on implementing effective SEO techniques. The webinar will provide registrants with an opportunity to elevate their online presence and stay ahead in the digital world. To register: https://sites.psu.edu/berkslaunchbox/updates/. This webinar is free to the public.

Tuesday April 16

Berks Women2Women (W2W), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), will host its 13th Annual Conference and Expo, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N 6th St., Reading. Keynote speaker is Damary Bonilla-Rodriguez, a leading authority on leadership development, diversity & inclusion, author and community advocate, who will speak on "Breaking the Glass Ceiling & Claiming Credit for Your Ideas." Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend three breakout workshops. The event also will honor the 2024 ATHENA Award recipient. Registration is required: greaterreading.org. Cost: $100 for members, $125 for non-members (all day); $125 for non-members (all day); $40 for just the breakfast/keynote address; $40 for ATHENA presentation.

Thursday April 18

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC will host its "Skill Building for Supervisors and Team Leads" workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 10 South 2nd St., Reading. This workshop presents new supervisors and team leads with best practices to successfully coach and lead highly productive teams. The supervisor/team lead will learn how to understand and supervise different generations. This allows the new supervisor/team lead to coach effectively, give and receive constructive feedback using proper communication skills, conflict management for dealing with difficult behaviors, and effective time management strategies. For more information contact Pandora Mazzo at pmazzo@racc.edu or call 610-372-4721, ext. 5312. Space is limited. To register: sttc.eventbrite.com. Cost: $595.

Wednesday April 24

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will present its "Annual Dinner 2024," 5 to 8:30 p.m., RiverCrest Golf Club & Preserve, 100 Golf Club Dr., Phoenixville. Keynote speaker for the event will be Steve McClatchy, author and president of Alleer Coaching & Training, who will present "The Games We Play at Work and in Life." Register: https://tricountyareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/859046. Cost: $110 for members; $220 for non-members.

Through May 5

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC is hosting its "Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Certification Program," every Tuesday and Thursday through May 5. The program combines course work, on-site visits to facilities, interactive class discussion, out-of-class assignments, and module-end exams. The program utilizes DEP-approved curriculum that is taught by certified operators and other qualified instructors. The course components also offer continuing education units necessary for certified operators to maintain their certifications. For more information contact David Lerch at dlerch@racc.edu or call 610-372-4721, ext. 6208.

Monday May 13

Berks LaunchBox presents "Introduction to Fusion 360," 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through June 10, in-person at the Berks LaunchBox, 201 Washington Street, Reading. The course will introduce Autodesk Fusion 360 starting with constructing basic shapes through the creation of assembly drawings in a step by step format. Each lesson introduces a new set of commands and concepts, building on previous lessons. The classes will be taught by Ralph Stock. Class will not be held May 27. To register: https://sites.psu.edu/berkslaunchbox/updates/. Cost: $25.

Wednesday May 22

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will host its "2024 Young Professionals Summit," 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Spring Hollow Golf Club, 3350 Schuylkill Road, Spring City. Topics of discussion at this first-ever Young Professionals Summit include workplace communication, mentorship accepting feedback, and more. This event is for young professionals aged 21-40. Registration: https://tricountyareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/860408. Cost: $75 per young professional attendee.

Every second Tuesday

The SHRM Berks County Chapter will meet virtually from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Meeting includes a presentation on a relevant HR topic. Visit www.berkspa.shrm.org for details.

