Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 3.13 Bn by 2026, Increasing Prevalence Of Immunodeficiency Diseases to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary immunodeficiency therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The increasing R&D activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth between 2021-2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Regional Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. The main markets for immunodeficiency therapies in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW).

The primary immunodeficiency treatments market will rise in North America over the forecast period due to the rising frequency of immunodeficiency illnesses and technical breakthroughs in genetic and stem cell therapies. Request Free Sample Report.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Segmentation Analysis

  • Disease type - Antibody deficiency, cellular immunodeficiency, and innate immune disorders

  • Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

The antibody deficiency category will significantly increase its market share in primary immunodeficiency therapies. Antibody deficiency is the most prevalent form of primary immunodeficiency in people. There are several different diseases in this group that interfere with one or more immune system components. Different primary immunodeficiency illnesses have an impact on various immune system components. A primary antibody deficiency problem is present in around half of the people with primary immunodeficiency diseases. During the projection period, such antibody deficiency-related reasons will propel the market expansion for primary immunodeficiency therapies.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the growth of the primary immunodeficiency therapies market is the rising prevalence of immunodeficiency illnesses. Another trend boosting market expansion is increasing R&D activity. However, one of the issues impeding the market's expansion for primary immunodeficiency therapies is the side effects of immunotherapy. Buy Sample Report.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Vendor Landscape

The global primary immunodeficiency therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ADMA Biologics Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

  • Biocon Ltd.

  • Biotest AG

  • CSL Ltd.

  • Grifols SA

  • Kedrion Spa

  • LFB SA

  • Lupin Ltd.

Product News and Insights

  • Bayer.com - The company provides primary immunodeficiency therapies, allowing the body to make the necessary proteins on its own.

  • Bplgroup.com - The company provides primary immunodeficiency treatments for the management of persistent viral infectious illnesses.

  • Biocon - The company provides primary immunodeficiency therapies, which are broadly disseminated to healthy tissues like the skin, spleen, and thymus.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the breast cancer therapeutics market segmentation by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market segmentation by route of administration (oral and parenteral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADMA Biologics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Biotest AG, CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Kedrion Spa, LFB SA, Lupin Ltd., Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanquin, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Disease Type

  • 5.3 Antibody deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cellular immunodeficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Innate immune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Disease Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bayer AG

  • 10.4 Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

  • 10.5 Biocon Ltd.

  • 10.6 Biotest AG

  • 10.7 CSL Ltd.

  • 10.8 Grifols SA

  • 10.9 Kedrion Spa

  • 10.10 Octapharma AG

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

