U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.75
    +41.55 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,547.11
    +306.93 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,585.58
    +94.83 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.17
    +10.69 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.67
    -1.03 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.60
    -15.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0073 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8050
    +0.0330 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3080
    +1.0980 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,026.30
    +647.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.91
    +11.99 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs and Growth Prospects Analysis | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·11 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is a rare disease that has an impact on the bile duct. More than 25+ companies are involved in product development in different stages of development including Gilead sciences, Pliant Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Gannex Pharma, and several others. The rising prevalence of liver diseases globally is advancing the research and development activities to develop the potential treatment for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

New York, USA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs and Growth Prospects Analysis | DelveInsight

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is a rare disease that has an impact on the bile duct. More than 25+ companies are involved in product development in different stages of development including Gilead sciences, Pliant Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Gannex Pharma, and several others. The rising prevalence of liver diseases globally is advancing the research and development activities to develop the potential treatment for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

DelveInsight’s 'Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment.

  • The major Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis companies include Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Qing Bile Therapeutics, Engitix, BiomX, COUR Pharmaceutical, Avolynt, Inc., Selecta Biosciences, Gannex Pharma, LISCure Bioscience, Genfit, HighTide Therapeutics, Calliditas Therapeutics, Invea Therapeutics, and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment landscape.

  • Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Cilofexor, Volixibat, CM 101, CS0159, QBT-002, PLN-74809, Research programme: anti-fibrotic therapeutics, STP707, CNP-104, AVO-1681, ASC42, Seladelpar, HTD-1801, Setanaxib, SCO-240 and others.

  • In January 2022, Engitix Builded a Liver Disease Pipeline with €48M Series A round and drug discovery partnership with the Milan-based Dompé Farmaceutici. The proceeds from Engitix’s Series A round will bankroll the development of the company’s tissue models for use in drug discovery. Additionally, the investment will fuel the preclinical development of Engitix’s drug pipeline, with a focus on treating liver diseases including primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver cancer. The first candidate is expected to reach phase I testing by 2025.

  • In February 2022, Siranomics received the "safe to proceed" letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company's investigational new drug (IND) application for STP707, its lead siRNA (small interfering RNA) drug candidate in Primary Sclerosing Cholangiti . The Company anticipates initiating Phase I study in the second quarter of 2022 to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of STP707, administered intravenously in healthy volunteers.

  • In January 2022, US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to CNP-104 for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis. In November 2021, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals signed an Option Agreement to Acquire an Exclusive License with COUR Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize CNP-104 for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis in the US.

  • In December 2021, Ipsen and GENFIT entered into a long-term strategic partnership for global collaboration between the two companies. The agreement gave Ipsen exclusive worldwide (with the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau where Terns Pharmaceuticals holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialize elafibranor) license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GENFIT’s investigational treatment elafibranor, for people living with Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

  • In January 2022, LISCure Biosciences executed a research collaboration agreement with US based-Mayo Clinic for new drug development for rare liver diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Mayo Clinic and LISCure metabolic disease R&D teams will collaborate on preclinical and clinical studies for rare liver diseases including primary sclerosing cholangitis.

  • In April 2022, Gannex Pharma dosed the first patient in Phase II clinical trial of ASC42 to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Gannex is expected to complete the Phase II trial in 100 patients by the end of 2022. It intends to soon start a Phase III trial in China, the U.S., and the European Union after the completion of the Phase II study in China.

  • PLN-74809 being developed by Pliant therapeutics is being investigated in Phase IIa trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis. INTEGRIS-PSC is a 12-week randomized, dose-ranging, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PLN-74809 at doses of 40, 80 or 160 mg in approximately 84 PSC patients. Topline data is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.

Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline landscape @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Outlook

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline landscape.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic, progressive cholestatic liver disorder with an unknown cause. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and stricturing of intrahepatic and/or extrahepatic biliary ducts. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is often a progressive condition that leads to cholestasis and liver failure consequences. The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis types are classified into subgroups: Classic Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Small Duct Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis associated with autoimmune hepatitis.

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis causes are unknown. The immune system response to an infection or toxin may cause the disease in persons who are genetically prone to it. Without a liver transplant, the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis life expectancy is roughly 10 years.

The most common Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis symptoms are fatigue and itchy skin. Other Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis symptoms may include losing weight without trying, a loss of appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. As the disease progresses, individuals may have cirrhosis and liver failure symptoms such as bloating, bruising, bleeding easily, disorientation, difficulty thinking, memory loss, redness in the palms, and swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet. In cholangiography, the presence of numerous and focused regions of stricturing and dilatation of intrahepatic and/or extrahepatic bile ducts is commonly used to make the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis diagnosis.

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment is difficult and complicated. There is currently no known Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) has been extensively researched as a treatment for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis patients. The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment guidelines are contradictory.

Find out more about Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Guidelines

A snapshot of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Cilofexor

Gilead Sciences

Phase III

Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonists

Oral

PLN-74809

Pliant Therapeutics

Phase II

Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors

Oral

Volixibat

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Phase II

Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors

Oral

CM 101

Chemomab Therapeutics

Phase II

Chemokine CCL24 inhibitors

Intravenous

CS0159

Cascade Pharmaceuticals

Phase I

NA

Oral

A-3907

Albireo Pharma

Phase I

Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors

Oral

QBT-002

Qing Bile Therapeutics

Preclinical

NA

NA

Research programme: anti-fibrotic therapeutics

Engitix

Discovery

NA

NA

Learn more about the novel and emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline therapies @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Clinical Trials

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutics Assessment

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonists, Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors, Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors, C-reactive protein inhibitors, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonists, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, RNA interference, Transforming growth factor beta1 expression inhibitors

  • Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies: Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Qing Bile Therapeutics, Engitix, BiomX, COUR Pharmaceutical, Avolynt, Inc., Selecta Biosciences, Gannex Pharma, LISCure Bioscience, Genfit, HighTide Therapeutics, Calliditas Therapeutics, Invea Therapeutics and others.

  • Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapies: Cilofexor, Volixibat, CM 101, CS0159, QBT-002, PLN-74809, Research programme: anti-fibrotic therapeutics, STP707, CNP-104, AVO-1681, ASC42, Seladelpar, HTD-1801, Setanaxib, SCO-240 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, visit @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapeutics

6.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

Cilofexor: Gilead Sciences

7.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics

8.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

8.1

CS0159: Cascade Pharmaceuticals

9.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Preclinical and Discovery)

9.1

QBT-002: Qing Bile Therapeutics

10.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Guidelines

Related Reports

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis companies involved such as Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Forecast

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Primary Biliary Cholangitis companies involved such as Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Pipeline

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Primary Biliary Cirrhosis companies involved such as MYR Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, among others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Primary Biliary Cholangitis companies involved such as Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Primary Biliary Cirrhosis companies involved such as MYR Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, among others.

Other Trending Reports

mRNA based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

mRNA based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mRNA based Vaccines and Therapeutics companies involved such as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Roche, among others.

Bevacizumab Biosimilar Insight

Bevacizumab Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Bevacizumab companies involved such as Amgen, BioPharm, Genor Biopharma, among others.

Advanced Wound Care Market

Advanced Wound Care Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Advanced Wound Care companies such as Smith & Nephew Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group, 3M Group, among others.

Asthma Diagnostic Device Market

Asthma Diagnostic Device Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Asthma Diagnostic Device companies such as Medline Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Process Instrumentation, among others.

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Market

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Atopic Dermatitis companies involved such as AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Leo Pharma, among others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment Market

Rare Cancer Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Does This News From Novavax Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is leading the coronavirus vaccine market today -- but this isn't a short-term story. Moderna already has its plan in the works. Moderna is working on a combined coronavirus and flu vaccine candidate too.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • East Bay drug maker gets chance to make case for struggling kidney drug

    The company's stock closed more than 31% higher than Friday, but investors largely took a wait-and-see approach.

  • J&J sues to block sales of 'dangerous' counterfeit HIV drugs

    Johnson & Johnson has filed a lawsuit against drug distributors and a pharmacy seeking to stop the sale of counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs, months after a similar case brought by Gilead Sciences Inc. In a complaint filed April 7 and made public on Tuesday, J&J said it had learned of widespread counterfeiting through complaints from patients who received the wrong pills in their prescription bottle, and from the voluntary return of hundreds of bottles of counterfeit drugs from one of the defendants, distributor ProPharma Distribution LLC. The company also said that distribution of counterfeit versions of its HIV pills had come to light through Gilead's lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/gilead-sciences-hiv-idCNL4N2TY48H, filed in January.

  • ORMP: Broadening IP Protection, Positive Physician Indicators & Studies Advancing

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Broadening patent IP protection… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has received another patent, augmenting its already sizable IP portfolio. The European Patent Office granted Oramed a patent for NASH. The patent, which has been granted to Oramed in the U.S., is also pending in several additional markets, as well. … NASH study

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • Health Canada Approves VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) for the Treatment of Bipolar l Disorder and Schizophrenia in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company announced today that Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.1

  • United States is 'out of the pandemic phase,' Fauci says

    The United States is finally "out of the pandemic phase," the country's top infectious disease expert said, as cases and hospitalizations are notably down and mask mandates are all but extinct. While there are still new infections spreading throughout the country - an average of 50,000 per day as of Tuesday - the country is far from the heights of the pandemic, when daily case counts surpassed 1 million. Restrictions, too, are easing as many Americans appear to be putting the pandemic behind the

  • Why I'm Over the Moon for This Healthcare Stock -- In One Chart

    With 7% of the Medicare budget spent on dialysis for chronic kidney failure patients despite representing only 1% of the Medicare population, there is a compelling reason to seek innovative solutions. The U.S. dialysis market is expected to grow 30% by 2030 as a result of an aging population coupled with increased rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

  • Here's the Worst News for Abbott Right Now (and Why Investors Shouldn't Worry)

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors have plenty to be happy about when they look at the company's recent earnings report. In fact, this recall is the reason Abbott lowered its annual revenue growth guidance to the mid-to-high single digits from the high single digits. This is the worst news to hit Abbott in the first quarter.

  • Why this Peninsula cancer drug maker's stock soared more than 100%

    The company's off-the-shelf therapies are attempting to harness the power of "natural killer" cells, the body's first line of defense against viral infections and cancer cells.

  • What is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug, and how effective is it?

    What to know about Paxlovid, its availability, side effects and more. The pill can decrease hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk adults by 89%.

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Pfizer submits application for COVID booster dose in children ages 5-11

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Pfizer submitting its application for children to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Mask mandate ruling is about as 'incoherent as possible:' former Biden health adviser

    Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former adviser to then–President elect Joe Biden, called a repeal of a federal mask mandate "as incoherent as possible."

  • GeoVax Labs Stock Jumps On US Patent For Malaria Vaccine Candidate

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,311,612 covering GeoVax Labs Inc's (NASDAQ: GOVX) modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite. GeoVax's MVA-VLP malaria vaccine candidates incorporate antigens derived from multiple stages of the parasite's life cycle. They are designed to induce an immune response with durable functional antibodies and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses. GeoVax's GV-MVA-VLP vaccine platform utilizes modifie

  • Johnson & Johnson Initiates Legal Action Against Entities Selling Fake HIV Medications

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has filed the latest lawsuit to combat illicit sales of drugs in the U.S., alleging that several drug distributors and pharmacies are selling counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs. J&J said in a suit that in some cases, bottles labeled as one drug were filled with pills of a different HIV medicine, writes Wall Street Journal. In at least one instance, a bottle purporting to be HIV medication contained antipsychotic pills, J&J said in court documents. Related: Gilead