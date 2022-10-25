U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.00
    -3.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,506.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,477.50
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    -0.42 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.30
    -4.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9871
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9360
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,313.92
    +8.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.51
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.09
    -24.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

PrimaryBid launches pan-European Connect platform

·3 min read

PrimaryBid's open-access B2B technology gives partners and their customers enhanced access to IPOs, placings and bonds

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimaryBid, the capital markets fintech bringing individual investors into public company fundraisings, today announced the launch of its pan-European B2B "Connect" platform. This open-access technology enables investment platforms, wealth managers, retail brokers, IFAs and fintechs across the UK and in the European Union to offer IPOs, placings and bonds directly to their retail investor customers.

Connect represents a new stage of partnership with over 60 brokerage partners signed up to PrimaryBid, including the UK platforms AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and interactive investor and a number of discretionary wealth managers which collectively have contributed over £500m in transaction demand through PrimaryBid since 2020. In the EU, Connect was launched in collaboration with PrimaryBid's strategic partner, Euronext, to facilitate pan-EU expansion and cross border capital formation. In France, Bourse Direct, Boursorama and EasyBourse are fully integrated into PrimaryBid's Connect API enabling at-scale automated distribution, and a number of leading EU retail intermediaries are in the process of completing integration.

Investment in the PrimaryBid Connect platform reflects growing scrutiny on public companies from regulators and policymakers around the limited access everyday investors have to 'institutional-only' fundraisings. As an independently regulated company, PrimaryBid has the leading track-record in winning access for retail investors to IPOs and secondary fundraisings working alongside all major investment banks. PrimaryBid has completed over 200 deals since the start of 2020.

For individual investors, PrimaryBid Connect brings deals directly into their chosen investment platform, maximising the opportunity to make use of tax-efficient wrappers such as ISAs or funds on account. Partners also have a choice over their preferred interface to PrimaryBid, including straight-through API processing for digital-first platforms. Other enhancements include shareholder verification and transaction audit functionality that meet emerging best practices around deal allocation and post-deal regulatory reporting.

James Deal, PrimaryBid's Head of UK said: "The launch of PrimaryBid Connect is an exciting milestone in our mission to deliver public inclusion in our capital markets through technology. In the UK, HM Treasury's recent capital raising review authored by Mark Austin stated clearly that retail investors should be included in all public company fundraisings. HM Treasury is also working to remove other practical barriers to public inclusion, including arbitrary limits on retail participation in the UK Prospectus regime, soon to be reformed through the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

"The launch of Connect will enable corporate issuers and their advisers to efficiently execute on the new governance standards by accessing the broadest range of platforms and retail investors. PrimaryBid stands ready to unlock nearly ~£500 billion in retail capital for UK plc alongside our distribution partners: the PrimaryBid Connect platform is the next stage in our ambition to simplify and enhance this process."

Eric Low, PrimaryBid's Head of EU, added: "Encouraging retail investor participation in the capital markets is a core feature of the European Commission's recent strategy and consultations. We are working with our European partners to simplify the capital formation process and deliver broad-based retail inclusion through technology, very much in the spirit of policymaker plans for Capital Markets Union."

Enquiries:

Mike Coombes, VP Corporate Affairs
mike.coombes@primarybid.com
020 3026 4750

Notes to Editors:

  1. Across the UK, France and Netherlands there is an average of 363 primary market transactions a year, with 291 placings and over 70 IPOs (Average number of deals, 2017 to 2021 per Dealogic). Access to this area of the market is no longer reserved only for institutional investors, and issuers can tap into the vast pool of retail capital. In the UK alone, c.£400bn is held in stocks and shares ISAs, of which a material proportion is held as cash ready to be invested; this is in addition to the further c.£290bn held in cash ISAs (per ONS statistics, June 2022).

  2. PrimaryBid Connect comes in two forms - a 'ready-to-go' web-based application designed for wealth managers and smaller retail brokers, and an API solution that plugs directly into the systems of larger platforms and fintechs allowing for distribution of deals to retail investors at scale. Distribution partners can find out more about integrating IPOs and placings on partner platforms via Connect on the PrimaryBid website here.

  3. About PrimaryBid: PrimaryBid is a regulated capital markets technology platform connecting public companies to their communities during fundraisings. Its digital capital raising platform features both B2B and B2C interfaces, unlocking access to IPOs, follow-on raises and other instruments to individual investors, improving capital formation and driving fairness into public markets. A partner of London Stock Exchange and Euronext, PrimaryBid's platform is host to hundreds of thousands of UK and European investors. In the UK, PrimaryBid has been used by more than 250 FTSE and AIM companies including Severn Trent, Compass Group, Taylor Wimpey, Ocado, Croda, Aston Martin. In February 2022 PrimaryBid announced a $190m Series C investment round, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to drive international expansion.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primarybid-launches-pan-european-connect-platform-301657817.html

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • China Stock Selloff Deepens on Investor Angst Over Xi Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday following a dramatic selloff, as traders remained unsettled by the prospect of market-unfriendly policies under President Xi Jinping’s third term.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tec

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan placed a strong buy rating on AT&T's stock. Louthan expects AT&T to continue to outperform its rival Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in the coming quarters.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $58.70, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Down on an Up Day for the Market

    Shares of the online car marketplace Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were tumbling today, despite market indexes making gains. Carvana's stock may have been falling as investors continue to process a price target cut from an analyst on Friday. Additionally, investors are likely concerned that high inflation and a potentially slowing economy could negatively impact the company's quarterly results, which will be reported next week.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Salesforce, UPS, Devon Energy & Others

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).