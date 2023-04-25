PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL TO EXPAND COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP AND AWARD PROGRAM FOR GRADES 9-12

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, a tuition-free, public charter school that educates students in grades K-12 throughout Arizona, today announced the expansion of the merit-based scholarship and award program for its students. The scholarships and awards, which are presented by StrongMind and exclusively offered to Primavera Online students, are based on students' grades and GPAs. Previously offered to students in grades 11-12, the scholarship and award program will also be available for students in grades 9-10, thanks to the great success the program has seen. StrongMind, which partners with schools to provide educational services and comprehensive digital curriculum that improves student success, will begin funding the scholarships and awards for the additional grade levels during the 2023-24 school year. The scholarships and awards will aid Primavera Online graduates in affording their post-secondary endeavors as they work toward an accredited high school diploma that is recognized by universities and colleges nationwide. The scholarships help students who are going to college, trade schools and pursuing certifications, and the service award helps those going into the military.

"It's never too early for students to start planning and preparing for the future," said Todd Crocket, Director of Academics at Primavera Online. "Which is why we are thrilled to extend the scholarship and award program to all our high school students and offer this opportunity to freshmen who are just starting high school through seniors who are getting ready to graduate."

To be eligible for the scholarship and award opportunities, students in grades 9-12 must be enrolled full-time at Primavera Online for at least two years and graduate from the school. Upon graduation, students may receive money based on the grades they have earned for their completed courses. After successfully graduating from Primavera Online High School, students could earn up to $4800, depending on their GPAs.

Families who are interested in Primavera Online School can now enroll their student(s) in grades K-12 for the 2023-24 school year at PrimaveraOnline.com.

ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL

Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera Online is Cognia accredited. Visit www.primaveraonline.com for more.

