U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.25
    -23.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,697.00
    -169.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,320.00
    -70.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.50
    -15.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.38
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    -7.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.23
    +1.06 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7330
    +0.4730 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,040.06
    +520.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.32
    +25.99 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

PRIME AI ANNOUNCES COMPANY'S REVOLUTIONARY AUTOMATED PRODUCT DESCRIPTION TECHNOLOGY FOR ECOMMERCE

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime AI is thrilled to unveil its new ground breaking Automated Product Description technology for eCommerce. With the aid of its proprietary image analysis tools, the cutting-edge solution accurately identifies over 20 critical product attributes, such as category, colour, neck type, sleeve length, and many more. Powered by natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the technology creates distinctive and comprehensive product descriptions in over 50 languages, all within a matter of seconds.

Automated Product Detail Page description for eCommerce
Automated Product Detail Page description for eCommerce

 

The eCommerce industry is no stranger to the hefty operational costs associated with creating product descriptions manually, particularly in the fashion sector, where translation costs can be particularly high. Prime AI's revolutionary Automated Product Description technology has effectively eliminated this cumbersome and costly process, bringing a new era of efficiency to eCommerce retailers.

The automated product detail page descriptions solution augments and enhances the work of content writers, not replaces them. Technology has been designed to free content writers to focus on more creative tasks and create more engaging content.

According to a spokesperson from Prime AI, "Our latest release is about more than just streamlining retail operations; it's about empowering businesses of all sizes to access cutting-edge AI technology. We are proud to offer Automated Product Description technology that's affordable to every retailer, regardless of their size."

This product description technology also aims to assist pre-owned clothing marketplaces by easing the process of listing items for sale. As the spokesperson added, "Our technology is designed to make it effortless for people to list their products in any language within seconds. It's a game-changer for the industry, helping businesses to expand their reach and connect with new markets."

ABOUT COMPANY

Prime AI offers customised artificial intelligence solutions to the fashion retail industry and a wide range of industries and applications. With its ground breaking technology, the company is committed to revolutionizing the eCommerce industry by making it more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible to all.

www.primeai.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006074/Prime_AI.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prime-ai-announces-companys-revolutionary-automated-product-description-technology-for-ecommerce-301751084.html

Recommended Stories

  • China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce budget EVs under a new brand, said three people with knowledge of the matter. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 in projects codenamed "Alps" and "Firefly", said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private. Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Flows to China Hit Highest Levels Since Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian exports of discounted crude and fuel oil to China have jumped to record levels as the re-opening of the world’s biggest energy importer gathers pace after the dismantling of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wrap

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to po

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    Microsoft President Brad Smith will on Tuesday seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple iPhone Growth Could Lag Rivals for First Time Since 2019

    UBS forecasts that Apple’s iPhone shipments will come to 229 million this year, down 0.7% from last year.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: ChatGPT is 'killing' Google's dominance

    Google should fear Microsoft's AI capabilities, warns Kevin O'Leary.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

    In January, Arlo Technologies sent an email to customers of its internet-connected security cameras about a new “end-of-life policy.” Forty days later, the company recanted, keeping the free video storage and extending software support. Arlo highlights the trade-off that connected devices pose.

  • Microsoft AI chatbot threatens to expose personal info and ruin a user's reputation

    A Microsoft Bing AI user shared a threatening exchanged with the chatbot, which threatened to expose personal information and ruin his reputation.