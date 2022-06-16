Prime Day 2021: Get the Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for Prime Day

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is on sale for Prime Day 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If an Echo Show 5 is at the top of your Amazon Prime Day 2021 wishlist, there's no better time to buy one than right now. Currently, the compact smart display is on major sale during Amazon's two-day mega shopping event and it can be yours for less than $50.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

You can buy the 2019 version of this gadget for $44.99—that's a 44% discount from its regular $79.99 price tag! The original Echo Show 5 is a great choice for anyone looking for a basic, reliable smart display to use on their bedroom nightstand or in the kitchen. Our senior smart home writer, Rachel Murphy, called it "the perfect accessory for your desk" because of its small footprint and robust features, including a shutter for the camera that gave her added peace of mind and a decent-sounding speaker for its compact size.

There's no shortage of uses for the device: as an alarm clock in the bedroom, a display for the weather and news, a control hub for Alexa-enabled devices, a Bluetooth smart speaker and an easy option to make video calls to friends and family. It even supports Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube and Vimeo. While she said she wouldn't necessarily recommend the petite, 5.5-inch screen for movie marathons, she found it plenty suitable for more casual streaming.

You can get the Echo Show 5 at a great low price ahead of Prime Day 2021

Amazon shoppers laud the device too, with nearly 400,00 (!) global reviewers giving the Echo Show 5 a solid 4.7 stars. Reviewers praised the versatile size and how easily the Show fit into their Alexa ecosystems, and echoed Murphy's praise for the sound quality, noting that "it has great bass and the sound is full."

This deal applies to the Amazon Echo Show 5 in charcoal or sandstone, so you can get the perfect color to match your décor. At this price, it's an easy decision to grab one and take your smart home to the next level.

Story continues

The popular Echo Show 5 is one of several Amazon smart displays on sale for Prime Day 2021. If you need an Echo Show that's excellent for making video calls to friends and family, check out the Echo Show 10. Released earlier this year, the Show 10 features an impressive motion-tracking camera with a rotating screen and a 13 MP camera. Right now, it's on sale for $189.99. That's $60 off the list price and the lowest price we've seen on the Show 10 since it debuted in February.

There are less than 24 hours until these deals expire, so make sure to check out before it's too late!

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: The latest Amazon Echo Show model just went on sale