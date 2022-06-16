Prime Day 2021: All of our favorite Amazon devices are on sale at incredible price lows

Get some of our favorite Amazon devices, from a smart speaker to a media streamer, for major price cuts on Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021 is here and that means… well, many things, but one of them is that expensive pieces of tech are available for major discounts. Of course, Amazon has its own bevy of top-tier tech, and fortunately they're also available at big discounts today.

Amazon has a wide variety of tablets, smart speakers and more at prices up to 70% off. For instance, you can get the Echo Show 5 smart speaker for 44% off at (fitting enough) $44.99. This is a $35 price cut on one of our favorite smart home devices for apartment dwellers. We loved the Show's minimal footprint in most home settings, meshing well with home office desks, kitchen counters or living room shelves. That's on top of its abilities to stream movies and provide live video feeds.

That's just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of our favorite Amazon devices on sale now.

The best Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day 2021

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen) is a pint-sized entertainment hub to keep you company all day long.

Echo Auto for $14.99 (Save $35): Certainly one of the biggest of big savings on display is for this car-friendly smart speaker, now on sale for 70% off its standard price of $49.99. While not an absolute essential, our tests found it to be the equivalent of having an Echo speaker on the road with you. Like its orb-shaped cousin, the Echo Auto can check the weather, read the latest news updates aloud, add items to an Amazon shopping list, set reminders, listen to music and more. It can also check on any smart home devices you have at home, like a smart door lock or a smart thermostat, from your car.

Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (Save $12): For those new to the world of streaming sticks, relax. Amazon has you covered. The most basic model of its popular Fire TV Stick brand, the Lite gives you access to streaming platforms including Netflix, Sling, ESPN, Disney+ and yes, Prime Video. Though it doesn't have the volume controls or power button for your TV that the pricier models have, it does still feature an Alexa interface when pressing the top button. The Lite has garnered more than 135,000 5-star reviews from customers who praised its easy setup process and the built-in Alexa interface.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19.99 (Save $20): Sometimes you just want something simple, even when it comes to smart speakers. The third-generation Echo Dot is as simple as smart speakers get and is now available at a 50% discount. Though smaller than its newer brethren, it's still one of our favorite smart speakers for giving you access to all standard Alexa features at a fraction of the cost of the rest of the Echo series.

Fire Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25): If you want the crispest-looking movies and TV right at your home with easy access, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the right way to go. Prime members can get one of the best streaming devices right now for 50% off the standard price of $49.99. Of course, the Fire Stick would be a blessing to those who are already fans of Alexa and Prime Video, but it also supports Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV+. Watch all your favorite stuff in 4K (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos sound.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) from $24.99 (Save $25): Don't be fooled by the look of a tiny globe with a blue ring on its bottom, the fourth-generation Echo Dot speakers are impressive in their own right. If you're looking for a more stylish alarm clock, the Echo Dot with clock is available for $34.99 at 42% off its regular price tag of $59.99. If you just want a cool new speaker for your living room, the standard fourth-generation Echo Dot is 50% off its list price of $49.99 now at $24.99. Clock or no clock, the latest Echo Dot is one of our favorite smart speakers for its surprisingly decent sound output and minimal design that blends nicely with most home décor.

The 4th generation Echo Dot is both affordable and stylish for any home.

Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (Save $35): It's hard to beat a smart speaker, a home security system, a streaming hub and video chat interface all rolled into one device. When we tested the Echo Show 5, our tester was impressed by the sharp and clear front-facing camera for video calls and its ability to serve as both a home video security outlet and entertainment hub. The Show 5 can not only provide live video feed and audio to the Alexa app but also stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more. All those abilities are available to you at a 44% discount.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $79.99 (Save $40): The world of wireless earbuds is vast and pricey, but Prime Day is cause to bring one of the newest additions down to a friendly cost. The second generation of Amazon's buds are now 33% off their standard price tag of $119.99. In our review of the buds, we noticed significant improvements between the first and second generations: smaller size overall, impressive active noise cancelation, a finder function to locate lost earbuds, Alexa Transit to help you navigate public transportation and a VIP Filter that will help you prioritize certain notifications.

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (Save $50): If your books are old or too bulk to take with you, why bring your summer reading list into the 21st century with Amazon's electronic reading piece. Normally listed at $129.99, the Kindle Paperwhite is now 38% off at $79.99. We found it to be the best of Amazon's Kindles thanks to its waterproof design and the ability to download Audible audio content for playback via a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. It's also slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessors, but not dramatically so.

Fire HD 10 Tablet for $79.99 (Save $70): Tablets usually drain a lot of wallets, but Amazon has you covered with a budget friendly option: the Kindle Fire HD 10, now available for 47% off its list price of $149.99. It has a surprisingly sturdy plastic construction and we are pleased with the ability to expand the storage by 512GB via MicroSD card. Though it may have text on web searches and reading that appear a bit janky compared to Apple and Samsung devices, the Fire HD 10 is still one of the best tablets we've tried.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) for $119.99 (Save $80): Though Prime Day 2021 is a fun time of shopping, it can also help you keep your home safe on a budget. Hence the second-generation Ring Alarm, now at 40% off the standard $199.99 and featuring one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector and one range extender. We found the 5-pack to be one of the best DIY home security systems for its perfect packaging, elementary instructions, detailed smart alerts whether you’re tethered to paid professional monitoring or not and a powerful 104-decibel alarm siren.

