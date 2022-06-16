U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.76
    -0.83 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.30
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0105 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0179 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3420
    -1.4770 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.73
    -1,954.97 (-8.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Prime Day 2021: Save on our favorite Roku streaming stick devices

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
Best Buy has some great deals on Roku 4K streaming devices.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is underway now through Tuesday, June 22, but it’s not the only game in town. In fact, Best Buy has already launched the aptly named Bigger Deal Event, with big-time savings on all kinds of tech—including some of our favorite Roku streaming stick devices. Reviewed has tested a slew of streaming devices over the years, and consistently finds that Roku products rank among the top of the pack. In fact, the Roku Ultra, which is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off the list price of $99), remains our top pick.

We love Roku devices for their streamlined, intuitive interfaces and best-in-class remotes—as well as the single-button support for top streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. Other options that have made our list include the Roku Streaming Stick+ (on sale for $39.99 from its usual $49.99), and the Roku Express 4K+, which, at $29.99, is 25% off the list price of $39.99. We’ve broken down all three for you below, so you can make the best choice for your home.

  • Roku Express 4K+ for $29.99 (Save $10): With this device, you’ll get high-quality streaming on a budget with easy setup and the familiar Roku interface fans know and love. As an upgrade over the regular Express, you’ll also get voice search and volume controls, though you’ll want to note that the downgraded Roku Express we tested also capped out at 1080p video.

  • Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39.99 (Save $10): This compact streaming stick, which is most like the famed Amazon Fire Stick 4K (on sale for $24.99), offers the kind of speedy performance that you’d get from the brand’s full-sized streaming box, including 4K and HDR support (there’s no Dolby Vision, however). You’ll also get Roku’s top-notch voice remote, albeit without the headphone jack.

  • Roku Ultra for $69.99 (Save $30): Ranked as our best streaming device, the uber-fast Roku Ultra comes with the best remote we’ve ever had the pleasure of using—and there’s even a headphone jack for private listening. There’s an app-first interface that we consistently find to be among the easiest to use, too.

Shop the Best Buy Bigger Deal Event

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get our favorite Roku streaming stick devices on sale

