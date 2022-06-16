Prime Day 2021: Save on Roku streaming stick devices at Best Buy's competing event

Get big-time savings on Roku streaming stick devices at Best Buy ahead of Prime Day 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

By now, you've no doubt heard chatter of Amazon's impending Prime Day 2021 (it's Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, 22)—but it's not the only game in town. In fact, Best Buy has already launched the aptly named The Bigger Deal Event, with big-time savings on all kinds of tech—including some of our favorite Roku streaming stick devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner! Want to know how to get the best deals? Attend our free, virtual How to Hack Prime Day live event. RSVP Now.

Reviewed has tested a slew of streaming devices over the years, and consistently found Roku products to rank among the top of the pack. In fact, the Roku Ultra, which is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off the list price of $99), was our top pick.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We love Roku devices for their streamlined, intuitive interfaces and "best-in-class" remotes, as well as the single-button support for top streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Other options that have made our list include the Roku Streaming Stick+ (on sale for $39.99 from its usual $49.99), and the Roku Express 4K+, which, at $29.99, is 25% off the list price of $39.99.

We've broken down all three for you below, so you can make the best choice for your home.

The best deals on Roku streaming stick devices

Story continues

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get a Roku device on sale at Best Buy's competing sale