Prime Day 2023 is days away—shop the best early Amazon deals on Apple, Winix and Skechers

Get ready for Prime Day 203 with these Amazon deals now available.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We may have just finished all the fireworks and fried food of the 4th of July, but there's another major shopping event just on the horizon. Yes, Prime Day 2023 is less than a week away and it's the best time to get all your essential shopping done without breaking the bank. Even better, Amazon is offering a wide variety of early deals that you can score right now!

Shop early Amazon Prime Day deals

Top 10 early Amazon Prime Day deals

Home and furniture Prime Day deals

Make your home complete with these Amazon furniture deals for Prime Day.

Shop home and furniture deals at Amazon

Clothing and beauty Prime Day deals

The user-friendly Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is one of many great beauty essentials on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Shop fashion deals at Amazon

Shop beauty deals at Amazon

Mattress Prime Day deals

Sleep tight on this Nectar sleeper and other mattresses on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Shop mattress deals at Amazon

Shoes Prime Day deals

Step out in style with these Prime Day Amazon deals on sleek sneakers from Reebok and more.

Shop shoe deals at Amazon

Appliance Prime Day deals

Home chefs rejoice with this GE Tilt-Head mixer and more cooking tools on sale for Prime Day pricing.

Shop appliance deals at Amazon

➤Best Buy deals: Upgrade your home with the best deals on Insignia, LG, Sony and more

Grills and griddles Prime Day deals

Enjoy the summer with these Amazon Prime Day grill deals available now.

Shop grill and griddle deals at Amazon

Golf Prime Day deals

Tee off with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on golfing essentials.

Shop golf deals at Amazon

TV Prime Day deals

Get a better view of shows and movies with these Prime Day TV deals.

Shop TV deals at Amazon

Laptop Prime Day deals

Boot-up these Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops from Sgin and more.

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Tech Prime Day deals

There are plenty of great Amazon tech deals, like on this Logitech keyboard combo, for Prime Day.

Shop tech deals at Amazon

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Patio furniture and outdoor living Prime Day deals

Stay comfy outdoors with these Amazon Prime Day deals on patio furniture.

Shop patio furniture deals at Amazon

Lawn and garden Prime Day deals

Keep your lawn fresh with these Amazon Prime Day deals on lawn mowers and more.

Shop lawn and garden deals at Amazon

Vacuum Prime Day deals

Keep your floors spotless with these vacuum deals available at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Shop vacuum deals at Amazon

Headphone Prime Day deals

Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro and more great headphones ahead of Prime Day.

Shop headphone deals at Amazon

Kitchen Prime Day deals

Make cooking easier with these Prime Day deals on cooking tools, including this veggie slicer.

Shop kitchen deals at Amazon

Household essentials Prime Day deals

This Kasa smart security camera is one of many helpful home essentials on sale for Prime Day.

Shop home essential deals at Amazon

Bedding Prime Day deals

Get cozy with these Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding essentials, like this weighted blanket.

Shop bedding deals at Amazon

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Health and fitness Prime Day deals

Save on one of our favorite fitness trackers and more health essentials ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Shop health and fitness deals at Amazon

Pet Prime Day deals

These Amazon Prime Day deals on pet essentials help keep your furry friends happy.

Shop pet deals at Amazon

Toys Prime Day deals

This Lego tree house set is one of many great toy deals available for Amazon Prime Day.

Shop toy deals at Amazon

Parenting Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is also offering great deals on essentials for parents.

Shop parenting deals at Amazon

➤Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best Amazon laptop deals on Apple, Acer, Lenovo and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will be held on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals leading up to the event and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

➤Amazon Prime membership discount: Do you qualify for an Amazon Prime membership discount? Learn more here ahead of Prime Day

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has offered impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day usually ends the night after the second day of the event. Last summer's Prime Day ended on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST. While some of the deals with the biggest discounts will sell out or expire at the end of the event, we'll keep you updated on all the best Amazon deals to shop for before and after the event.

What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.

Shop early Prime Day deals at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the best early deals on Apple and Winix