Prime Day is four days away and Amazon has early tech deals from Apple, Samsung and LG

Prime Day 2022 is almost here and Amazon has plenty of early tech deals on headphones, laptops and TVs.

Tech fans are waiting in anticipation for Amazon Prime Day 2022 and its bevy of savings. The good news is that many shoppers don't have to wait until Tuesday, July 12, to get discounts on the devices they love. Right now, Amazon has amazing deals on tech essentials from Apple, Samsung and LG.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones or a new laptop, Prime Day is a great time to shop. We've combed through all of the pre-Prime Day tech deals we could find to bring you the best of the best.

Here's everything you need to know about early Prime Day tech deals happening now.

The best early Prime Day tech deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch OLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Early Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With early Prime Day discounts in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best pre-Prime Day deals on TVs.

Save on a new screen with these epic early Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Samsung and LG TVs.

Early Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. While more deals on headphones are on the way, there are already a handful of great early Prime Day deals to choose from.

Whether you need something in your ears or sitting over your head, these headphones deals can help take your favorite tunes anywhere you like.

Early Prime Day laptop deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these early Prime Day deals are here to make the process a little easier.

Early Prime Day laptop deals include discounts on Lenovo, Samsung and Apple.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced that its two-day sales event will fall on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. However, early Prime Day deals began rolling out on June 21.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals on Prime Day.

