U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,978.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,502.50
    +9.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.30
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.56
    +1.45 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    -0.0050 (-0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +0.42 (+2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9750
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,513.62
    -122.43 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.69
    -12.13 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.30
    +12.55 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prime Dividend Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PDV-PA.TO
  • PDV.TO
Prime Dividend Corp.
Prime Dividend Corp.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07533 for each Class A share and $0.05875 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 9, 2022 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2022.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on August 31, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.07533 per share based on the VWAP of $9.04 payable on September 9, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.79 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.03 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.81.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks

 Investment Management

 Life Insurance

 Utilities & Other

Bank of Montreal

AGF Management Ltd.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

BCE Inc.

Bank of Nova Scotia

CI Financial Corp.

Manulife Financial Corporation

TransAlta Corp.

CIBC

IGM Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc.

TC Energy Corp.

National Bank of Canada

 

 

Power Financial Corp.

Royal Bank of Canada

 

 

TMX Group Inc.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

 

 

 


Distribution Details

 

Class A Share (PDV) 

$0.07533

Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)

$0.05875

Record Date:

August 31, 2022

Payable Date:

September 9, 2022

 

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com


Recommended Stories