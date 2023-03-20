PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Prime Dividend Corp.

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.07 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.56.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667 Record Date: March 31, 2023 Payable Date: April 10, 2023





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.primedividend.com info@quadravest.com



