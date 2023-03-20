U.S. markets closed

PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Prime Dividend Corp.
·1 min read
Prime Dividend Corp.
Prime Dividend Corp.

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.07 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.56.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks

Investment Management

Life Insurance

 Utilities & Other

Bank of Montreal

AGF Management Ltd.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

BCE Inc.

Bank of Nova Scotia

CI Financial Corp.

Manulife Financial Corporation

TransAlta Corp.

CIBC

IGM Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc.

TC Energy Corp.

National Bank of Canada

 

 

Power Financial Corp.

Royal Bank of Canada

 

 

TMX Group Inc.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

 

 

 


Distribution Details

 

 

 

Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)

$0.06667

Record Date:

March 31, 2023

Payable Date:

April 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com


