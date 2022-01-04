U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Prime Healthcare and Carbon Health Partner to Provide Exceptional Care to Patients

Prime Healthcare
·4 min read

Collaboration provides patients a seamless experience and expands care to communities across the country

Prime Healthcare

Saving hospitals. Saving jobs. Saving lives.
Saving hospitals. Saving jobs. Saving lives.
Saving hospitals. Saving jobs. Saving lives.

Carbon Health

Carbon Health logo
Carbon Health logo
Carbon Health logo

ONTARIO, CALIF. AND SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare, an award-winning national health system, and Carbon Health, a leading healthcare provider, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, increasing healthcare access and redefining healthcare delivery to hundreds of thousands of patients in communities across the United States. Prime Healthcare is also formally joining Carbon Health Connect, Carbon Health's partnership ecosystem developed to increase access to critical health services and to streamline the patient experience as patients move across the care continuum.

“The expansion of our partnership with Prime Healthcare, and growing Carbon Health Connect, is another step towards driving coordinated, augmented care for patients,” said Nita Sommers, Chief Growth Officer of Carbon Health. “It also enables us to deliver great healthcare to patients in more places via our innovative omnichannel care delivery model. We look forward to serving local communities.”

Carbon Health and Prime Healthcare are aligned in their mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. The collaboration brings Carbon Health’s modern urgent care clinics to Prime Healthcare markets, allowing patients to instantly access care through virtual and streamlined in-clinic visits. Carbon Health and Prime Healthcare will develop technology and operational integrations, allowing Carbon Health patients to easily access Prime Healthcare’s network of specialty care.

Carbon Health’s unique platform was built to facilitate a more human connection between patients and providers. This vision aligns with Prime Healthcare’s approach to creating healthier communities and delivering compassionate and personalized healthcare to all.

The partnership between Carbon Health and Prime Healthcare began in 2019 with Saint Mary’s Health Network in Reno, Nevada with urgent care services powered by Carbon Health, currently available at several locations. Future plans include bringing Carbon Health's omnichannel healthcare delivery model to several Prime Healthcare markets across the nation, including Southern California, Kansas, and Missouri.

“Our goal is to deliver exceptional care to patients based on their needs, whether in our hospitals, physician offices, urgent care centers or through virtual visits,” says Kavitha Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Strategy for Prime Healthcare. “Carbon Health’s innovative model enables patients to access care how and when they desire, creating an unparalleled patient experience. The partnership with Carbon Health expands Prime’s model and expands access to quality healthcare for all. We look forward to continuing to expand this partnership in communities across the nation.”

About Prime Healthcare
Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, California, is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

About Carbon Health
Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Elizabeth Nikels Prime Healthcare 909-235-4305 enikels@primehealthcare.com Lindsey Whitehouse Carbon Health (413) 427-0103 lwhitehouse@carbonhealth.com


