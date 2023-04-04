Prime House Direct expands their reach by utilizing online sales and delivery options

UNION CITY, Ga., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime House Direct is a company that has been in business for 30 years. The company was founded on the principles of quality, craftsmanship, and personalized service. As the company grew, they recently expanded their reach by utilizing online sales and delivery options, while still maintaining their commitment to providing the highest quality meats and personalized service.

They are the originators of the unique approach to selling meat with door-to-door sales and truckload events, which allowed them to establish personal relationships with their customers and ensure the quality of their products.

Prime House Direct is a family-owned business that considers themselves craftsmen in the industry, taking great pride in the artistry of meat processing and ensuring that their customers receive only the best cuts of meat. "As a Christian we would rather make an impact on people's lives, rather to become a company that values money over quality" – Owner Harry Peadon.

While they have found great success in truckload events, they are looking to share it to more people. "We are very proud of doing over 30 million in sales last year, we shot for the moon, stars here we come"- Donald Clark.

Online food delivery has revolutionized the way we eat and has become increasingly popular over the years. The trend of online food ordering has been increasing over the past few years, with consumers adopting it because of its ease, speed, and precision.

The rise of digital technology has transformed the food delivery process and reshaped the market. Nowadays, food delivery has become a global market worth more than $150 billion, having more than tripled since 2017. In the United States, the market has more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, following healthy historical growth of 8 percent.

Yes, online food delivery has become increasingly popular over the years with consumers looking for ease, speed, and precision when it comes to their food orders. However, like with everything there is a good and bad, with so many giant companies offering mediocre quality food, it's important to find a company that values quality and integrity. That's where Prime house Direct comes in.

Story continues

Prime House Direct is a trustworthy and secure option for high-quality meats. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes them a reliable choice for anyone looking for safe and delicious meat products.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-house-direct-expands-their-reach-by-utilizing-online-sales-and-delivery-options-301789678.html

SOURCE Prime House Direct