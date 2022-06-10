Prime Insurance Company Assigned Financial Stability Ratings® from Demotech, Inc.

PRime Insurance Company Logo

PRime Insurance Company Logo

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Insurance Company announced today that it has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® of A" (A Double Prime), Unsurpassed, from Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc., is a financial analysis firm that provides Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Title underwriters, and other risk-bearing entities.

In addition, Prime Insurance Company's affiliate Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Company Inc. has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc.

According to Demotech, "regardless of the severity of a general economic downturn or deterioration in the insurance cycle, underwriters receiving an A" (A Double Prime) or an A, Exceptional rating possess unsurpassed financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders." "We couldn't be more pleased," says Rick J. Lindsey, President, CEO and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company, "as Demotech's ratings reflect our unyielding commitment to our customers and growth."

Prime Insurance Company provides innovative liability solutions for specialty risks. For over 40 years, Prime Insurance Company has been a leader in excess and surplus lines insurance, providing coverage for many who would otherwise be forced to go uninsured or self-insure their risk.

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. writes commercial auto coverage on an admitted basis in the following states: Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Adds Lindsey, "With more than 40 years behind us, we've handled over 70,000 claims. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with our proven partnership approach and financial stability they can count on."

The Prime Insurance Companies have offices in Salt Lake City, UT; Chicago, IL; Naples, FL and Exton, PA. For more information visit www.primeis.com.

Story continues

Contact: Rick J. Lindsey, President, CEO and Chairman, RJL@primeis.com or call 801-304-5510.

Prime Insurance Company - https://www.demotech.com/company/12588

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. - https://www.demotech.com/company/14371

The most current Financial Stability Rating® must be verified by visiting www.demotech.com

Related Images













Image 1: PRime Insurance Company Logo



















Image 2: PPCI Company Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



