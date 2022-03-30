U.S. markets closed

Prime-Line® Products Now Offering Broad Selection of Premium WORKPRO® Tools

·2 min read

WORKPRO Has Tools for Every Home, Work, and Lawn & Garden Application

REDLANDS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime-Line® Products is now offering an extensive collection of WORKPRO® tools, the premium-quality, globally popular tools that meet the unique and varied needs of every homeowner and professional.

The WORKPRO line includes hand tools, power tools, lawn and garden tools, storage and shop gear, and complementary accessories. These tools are designed and built to tackle every repair, assembly, or building job at home, in the garage or shop, and at workplaces ranging from construction sites to industrial and manufacturing facilities.

"With its quarter-century of tool manufacturing excellence and innovation, WORKPRO has established itself as the go-to brand of tools for do-it-yourselfers and professionals," said Paul Entwistle, Chief Operating Officer of Prime-Line Products. "This extensive selection of premium tools is an outstanding retail addition for every home improvement or hardware store, as well as general merchandise outlets."

At WORKPRO, the simple core value is to support and encourage the "Can Do" attitude of its customers with high-quality, affordable tools that help make a positive difference in customers' lives. WORKPRO products available to retailers from Prime-Line Products include:

  • Hand tools – sold individually and in sets – for every repair, assembly, fabrication, and building project.

  • Power tools – corded, pneumatic, and battery-powered – for every application, indoors and outside.

  • Lawn & garden tools – both hand tools and power tools – to keep every landscape looking its best.

  • Storage and shop gear ranging from tool storage and adjustable workbenches to stools and mechanic's creepers

For additional details and to order WORKPRO tools, contact Prime-Line Products at 1-800-255-3505 or eMail customerservice@primeline.net. You can also view and download a full color catalog at https://www.primeline.net/hardware-distributors-catalogs.

About Prime-Line Products
For more than 40 years, Prime-Line Products has been recognized as North America's largest supplier of window and door replacement hardware. Today, the company features thousands of SKUs vital to the maintenance and improvement of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Headquartered in Redlands, California, Prime-Line is part of GreatStar Tools, U.S.A, a subsidiary of the GreatStar Group of companies.

Contact: Prime-Line PR
publicrelations@primeline.net
1-800-255-3505

(PRNewsfoto/Prime-Line Products)
(PRNewsfoto/Prime-Line Products)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-line-products-now-offering-broad-selection-of-premium-workpro-tools-301513362.html

SOURCE Prime-Line Products

