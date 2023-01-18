Prime Minister to hold Cabinet retreat to focus on continuing to make life more affordable for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will hold a Cabinet retreat in Hamilton, Ontario, from January 23 to 25, 2023.

The retreat will focus on the Government of Canada's ongoing efforts to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for all Canadians.

At a time when Canadians are feeling the impacts of the rising cost of living, the Prime Minister and ministers will discuss ways to continue supporting people by creating good middle-class jobs, investing in skills and training, and helping deliver better health care for Canadians. They will advance the government's work to fight climate change and build a clean economy, including continuing to drive innovation, strengthen our supply chains, and build clean technologies right here in Canada.

"This Cabinet retreat will be an important opportunity to build on our continued efforts to make life more affordable for the middle class and people working hard to join it, as well as seize new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. In 2023, we will keep working relentlessly to build a better future and a strong economy for all Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

