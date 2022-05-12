U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Prime Minister Hun Sen and Senator Duckworth Discuss the US-Cambodia Relationship in Amicable Stateside Meeting

·1 min read

Cambodian PM Visiting DC for US-ASEAN Summit

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Prime Minister Hun Sen and Senator Duckworth met to discuss ways to expand economic, social and cultural ties between Cambodia and the United States.

Prime Minister Hun Sen and Senator Duckworth Discuss the US-Cambodia Relationship in Amicable Stateside Meeting

Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Washington DC for the US-ASEAN Summit on Thursday and Friday, at which ASEAN leaders and President Joe Biden will meet in person for a dialogue on enhancing cooperation in several areas, including COVID-19 responses, climate change, economic engagement and regional and global issues.

Cambodian Ambassador to the United States, Keo Chhea, said, "Prime Minister Hun Sen has led and presided over many years of peace and stability. American companies are coming to Cambodia and finding it very easy to set up and operate highly successful businesses. I am grateful to Senator Duckworth for agreeing to find ways to bring our countries even closer together."

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), said, "I appreciated this opportunity to meet Prime Minister Hun Sen in person today and am grateful for Cambodia's leadership as it chairs ASEAN this year. I applaud the Biden administration for hosting this ASEAN summit and underscoring how important the United States' relationship is with all of the ASEAN member states."

Senator Duckworth of Illinois - who spent time in Cambodia as a child - expressed her desire to see greater cooperation between the United States and Cambodia.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-minister-hun-sen-and-senator-duckworth-discuss-the-us-cambodia-relationship-in-amicable-stateside-meeting-301546321.html

SOURCE Government of Cambodia

