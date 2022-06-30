U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,771.28
    -47.55 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,675.67
    -353.64 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,980.71
    -197.19 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.45
    -30.92 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.31
    -4.47 (-4.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.58 (-2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    -0.0930 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8750
    -0.6700 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,097.69
    -1,041.42 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.87
    -22.60 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.93
    -172.39 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Prime Minister and NATO Leaders strengthen transatlantic security

·5 min read

MADRID, Spain, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded a pivotal North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit where he met with Allied Heads of State and Government to advance transatlantic security particularly in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Allies reiterated their unwavering commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and unjustifiable aggression, and agreed to a Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. Leaders decided to further enhance NATO's longer-term deterrence and defence posture, agreed on increasing common funding, endorsed NATO's new Strategic Concept, and invited Finland and Sweden to join the Alliance. Discussions also focused on strengthening Alliance resilience, and sharpening NATO's technological edge.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister announced that Canada will bolster its military deployment in Latvia by augmenting NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) mission there. Canada will continue to lead NATO's eFP Battle Group as the Framework Nation, and will develop a sustainable plan in coordination with Latvia in the near-term to be able to surge a combat-capable brigade into the country. Canada will work closely with Latvia, NATO and Allies to generate and deploy forces and invest in infrastructure and training areas to support the increase of troops. This announcement builds on Canada's leadership role and existing contributions in Latvia over the last five years.

The Prime Minister also announced that Canada is providing an additional six drone cameras and is currently in process of finalizing negotiations to supply Ukraine with up to 39 armoured combat support vehicles (ACSVs), including elements for repairs and servicing. This will complete the allocation of $500 million in military support for Ukraine announced in Budget 2022.

Leaders also endorsed NATO's new Strategic Concept, the blueprint to ensure NATO will continue to adapt the evolving security environment over the next decade and beyond. The new Concept reaffirms the Alliances' values, and sets out NATO's three core tasks of deterrence and defence; crisis prevention and management; and cooperative security. It aligns with Canada's overarching foreign policy priorities on women, peace, and security; and addressing the impacts of climate change.

In addition, Canada will increase its diplomatic presence and network in Central and Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, including a new embassy in Armenia, converting current Canadian offices in Estonia, Lithuania, and Slovakia to full embassies with resident ambassadors and strengthening our presence at our embassy in Latvia.

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced Canada's intention to host NATO's North American Regional Office of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). DIANA will comprise a network of innovation hubs, with technology accelerator sites and test centres across Europe and North America. This will serve to foster and protect Allied innovation, including Canadian innovation. DIANA will bring defence personnel together with the Alliance's best and brightest start-ups, scientific researchers, and technology companies to remain competitive as well as to solve critical defence and security challenges.

Further, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence (CCASCOE) will be located in Montreal. The Centre will drive shared work on responding to the security challenges of climate change – such as extreme weather – as well as collaboration on decreasing the environmental impact of military operations. This Centre will be Canada's first NATO Centre of Excellence and will cement Montreal's status as a global hub for international organizations.

While at the Summit, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with NATO's Secretary General, as well as his counterparts from Australia, Denmark, Finland, South Korea and Sweden. The Prime Minister also met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Quote

"In the face of Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine – an attack on democracy, human rights, freedom, and security everywhere – NATO has reaffirmed its enduring transatlantic bond. NATO Allies are united and determined to uphold the Alliance's values, and to strengthen our defensive alliance, for now and for the future." 
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.

  • Canada strongly supports Finland and Sweden's application to join NATO and has taken domestic action to ensure this occurs as quickly as possible.

  • DIANA will concentrate on new emerging and disruptive technologies that NATO has identified as priorities including: artificial intelligence, big-data processing, quantum-enabled technologies, autonomy, biotechnology, novel materials and space.

  • The establishment of the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence is an ongoing initiative led jointly by Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence. Canada is working closely with NATO, Allies, and other stakeholders to complete the design of the Centre of Excellence. Canada aims to establish the Centre of Excellence in 2023 or afterwards.

  • Canada is currently contributing to the following NATO operations, missions, and activities:

  • Canada has also placed 3,400 Canadian Armed Forces personnel across all branches of the service at a higher state of readiness to deploy to the NATO Response Force should these forces be requested by NATO.

  • Canada is also providing two CC-130 Hercules aircraft, operating out of the United Kingdom, to support Allies' bilateral donations to Ukraine.

Related Products

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c3725.html

Recommended Stories

  • European court tells Russia to ensure two Britons do not face death penalty

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said on Thursday it had issued an order to Russia to ensure that two Britons captured after fighting for Ukraine do not face the death penalty. Earlier this month, a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine sentenced British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner to death, accusing them of "mercenary activities". The ECHR said it had issued an order for interim measures, telling Russia it "should ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicants was not carried out; ensure appropriate conditions of their detention; and provide them with any necessary medical assistance and medication".

  • US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Test in Fresh Setback for Program

    (Bloomberg) -- A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii ended in failure due to a problem that took place after ignition, the Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has suffered stumbles.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Ni

  • Two positive signals in the economy as recession odds rise: Strategist

    Evercore ISI Senior MD Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, inflation, gas prices, yields, volatility, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here’s how much your Social Security check is likely to go up next year

    If you’re retired or just about to retire, next year’s Social Security checks are likely to see one of the biggest bumps on record as a result of surging consumer prices. The higher payments will be welcome news for retirees, who have seen their household finances squeezed badly so far this year as a result of rocketing inflation and turmoil in the financial markets. The consumer-price index rose by 8.6% in the year through May, way ahead of the 5.9% annual inflation adjustment handed out to Social Security beneficiaries in January.

  • US Consumer Spending Cools in Sign of Economy on Weaker Footing

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and prior months were revised lower, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokem

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Announce Another $800M in Defense Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to announce another $800 million in defense assistance for Ukraine, President Joe Biden said at the NATO summit in Madrid. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffRussia confirmed it withdrew troop

  • U.S. consumer spending, underlying inflation slowing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May as motor vehicles remained scarce while higher prices forced cutbacks on purchases of other goods, another sign that the rebound in economic growth early in the second quarter was losing steam. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Thursday suggested inflation had probably peaked, price pressures remained strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path. Rising interest rates and tight financial conditions are stoking fears of a recession, but overall economic data so far point to moderate growth.

  • Key Fed Inflation Rate Eases In May But Spending Slows; Dow Jones Falls

    The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation rate, the PCE price index, showed core inflation eased in May, but spending softened. The Dow Jones remained solidly lower.

  • Supreme Court Curbs EPA’s Climate Authority in Blow to Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- A deeply divided US Supreme Court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to curb greenhouse gases from power plants, siding with coal-mining companies and Republican-led states in a blow to President Joe Biden’s climate-change agenda.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of P

  • The media receive copies of intercepted conversations between the Russian pilots who launched missiles on Ukraine on 25 June

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 18:01 Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko has published the intercepted conversations between Russian military pilots and dispatchers on 25 June, when missiles were launched from the airspace of Belarus.

  • US jobless claims total 231,000 last week

    Initial jobless claims ticked down last week, but were slightly higher than forecast, as investors continue to monitor the labor market for potential signs of a slowdown.

  • We could fill Lake Powell in less than a year with an aqueduct from Mississippi River

    Such a project would be less difficult than other aqueducts and pipelines already built.

  • Germany Mulls Uniper Bailout to Stem Russian-Gas Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is in talks to bail out energy giant Uniper SE to stem broader fallout from Russia’s moves to slash natural gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffUniper, the largest buyer of Russian gas

  • Supreme Court limits EPA’s role in combatting climate change

    Pres. Biden’s ambitious climate-change plan hit a major hurdle as the Supreme Court ruled to restrict federal reach in controlling emissions at power plants.

  • Putin Should Be Very Worried About Ukraine’s New Kamikaze Drone

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe war in Ukraine is no stranger to drones, but the kamikaze drone strike on the Russian city of Rostov last week marked the beginning of a whole chapter in drone warfare. A small ramshackle Ukrainian drone with a tiny warhead flew across the heavily defended front line and smashed into an oil refinery in Russia on June 22, causing a large fire. Given how cheap it is to make a drone, and its successful evasion of Russian air defenses,

  • Why Turkey unblocked NATO enlargement at the last minute, what it means, and how Erdogan was persuaded

    Turkey, Sweden and Finland on June 28 unexpectedly announced the signing of a memorandum that would resolve differences between the countries and pave the way for NATO enlargement, which Ankara had previously blocked.

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure Slows as Consumers Feel Pinch of Rising Prices

    Core PCE for May comes in at 4.7%, down from April's 4.9% reading. But consumers are still feeling the pinch from inflation.

  • Analysis-Saudi Arabia walks oil policy tightrope between Biden and Putin

    Saudi Arabia's push for swifter oil production hikes by OPEC+, which were agreed in June, involved behind-the-scenes diplomacy to ensure Russia backed the move that followed U.S. appeals for more supply, two sources familiar with the discussions said. The OPEC+ group of oil producers made a larger-than-expected output rise when its ministers met on June 2, a step welcomed by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who will next month visit the kingdom for the first time since taking office. The backroom diplomacy, described by the sources to Reuters, indicates the balancing act Riyadh faces as it seeks to improve strained ties with the United States while shoring up an oil alliance with Russia that it has worked to secure for decades.

  • State budget suggests Chatham-Siler City megasite vying for $4.8 billion computer chip factory

    A part of the state budget agreement among North Carolina legislators announced Tuesday suggests a computer chip maker may be considering northern Chatham County for a factory that could surpass the record set only three months ago by the VinFast electric-vehicle plant as the state’s biggest-ever one-site economic development project. The provision appropriates $112.5 million to the Department of Commerce for a project involving an unidentified business that would make computer chips and invest $4.8 billion in private funds and create at least 1,800 jobs in Chatham County. The $4.8 billion would surpass the $4 billion electric vehicle maker VinFast is set to invest in its plant announced in late March for the other megasite in Chatham County, the Triangle Innovation Point, formerly known as the Moncure Megasite.