U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.81
    -0.39 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7100
    +1.8350 (+1.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,484.28
    +1,218.48 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Prime Minister strengthens partnerships for a more democratic future at second Summit for Democracy

CNW Group
·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Democracy is facing unprecedented challenges around the world. Since the first Summit for Democracy, in December 2021, we have witnessed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – one of the greatest threats to democracy of our time – and rising authoritarianism, foreign interference, and increased polarization. But what we have also seen since the last Summit is the collective resolve of the democratic world to come together to protect our shared values and build a better future.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to building strong democracies and resilient institutions at the second Summit for Democracy, which was co-hosted by the United States of America, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Zambia.

Strong democracies do not happen by accident, and they do not continue without effort. Today, Prime Minister Trudeau announced over $50 million for initiatives that promote and protect democracy at home and abroad.

Upholding human rights is a fundamental part of democracy. That is why this funding includes over $28 million to support the human rights of marginalized communities – particularly women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ persons, Indigenous Peoples, and religious minorities – by improving inclusion and representation in democratic processes, including in the digital space.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada's achievements and significant progress on our 35 domestic and international commitments from last Summit to advance democracy, counter authoritarianism and corruption, and protect human rights both at home and abroad.

Canada has completed many of these commitments, including:

We remain focused on ongoing commitments from engaging youth and leading the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism which fights misinformation and disinformation, to supporting media freedom and advancing responsible business conduct for Canadian companies operating abroad.

Canada's commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law is unwavering. We will continue to take action, at home and abroad, to promote and protect these fundamental principles.

Quote
"Today, we joined our international partners in reaffirming our commitment to strengthening democracy. The democracies we are a part of didn't happen by accident, and they won't endure without effort. But by continuing to work together, and continuing to show people that their institutions can deliver for them, we can strengthen democracies around the world and create a more prosperous and peaceful world for everyone."
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • During the Summit, the Prime Minister endorsed the Declaration of the Summit for Democracy, a joint leaders' statement reflecting summit participants' support for defending and strengthening democracy, promoting respect for human rights, advancing technology for democracy, and fighting corruption.

  • Discussions between leaders at the Summit for Democracy 2023 focused on five themes, each led by a regional co-host:

  • The Prime Minister participated in the virtual plenary session hosted by the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on the topic of inclusion and equality. During this session, he shared Canada's approach and experience on inclusion and diversity, both at home and through our international engagement, and highlighted how democracies can better deliver respect for human rights, equality, and racial justice for all people.

  • The Prime Minister delivered Canada's pre-recorded national statement providing an update on Canada's progress against a subset of our 35 commitments made in 2021.

  • Minister Joly will deliver pre-recorded remarks that will kick off the marquee event on media freedom in the Netherlands.

  • Parliamentary Secretary Oliphant will share pre-recorded remarks on Canada's efforts to promote youth political participation both at home and internationally, during a ministerial discussion hosted by Costa Rica.

  • In 2021-22, Canada's investments in international democracy programming totaled $157 million, including Ukraine ($9M), Honduras ($7M), and Myanmar ($5M).

  • Canada promotes and protects democracy and human rights through multilateral engagement and advocacy at the G7, the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Commonwealth, and within La Francophonie. Our efforts also include active participation in multi-stakeholder forums such as the Community of Democracies, the Media Freedom Coalition, the Freedom Online Coalition, and International IDEA. Additionally, Canada upholds democracy around the world through international assistance and capacity-building programmes and through our network of missions abroad.

Related Products

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/29/c0914.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • Bill would require clawback of compensation from executives of failed banks

    The legislation from a bipartisan group of senators would require regulators to claw back all or part of the compensation bank executives got in the five years leading up to a bank's failure.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

    It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will. It's the type of legislation the oil industry might have crushed in the past. “We proved we could finally beat big oil,” Newsom said Tuesday after signing the bill.

  • Inflation or the Economy: What Will Fed Rate Hikes Break First?

    When the Federal Reserve starts hiking rates, economicst saying, it keeps going until something breaks. So what’s going to break next?

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Fed official tells Congress many to blame for Silicon Valley Bank failure

    (Reuters) -The scope of blame for Silicon Valley Bank's failure stretches across bank executives, Federal Reserve supervisors and other regulators, the banking system's top cop on Wednesday told U.S. lawmakers demanding answers for the lender's swift collapse. "I think that any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed and our regulatory system failed," Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, told Congress.

  • Congress doesn’t have the guts to ban TikTok

    Everybody in Washington wants to talk tough about TikTok--but few are willing to be responsible for shutting it down.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Bank of Canada Sees Quantitative Tightening Ending by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- A Bank of Canada official said quantitative tightening will likely end in late 2024 or the first half of 2025, at which point the central bank would start buying assets again.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverIn a speech at the National B

  • Republican Senator Rand Paul opposes TikTok ban push in Congress

    Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday opposed efforts in Congress to ban popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans. A small but growing number of Democrats and Republicans have raised concerns, citing free speech and other issues and have objected to legislation targeting TikTok as overly broad. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said this week he hoped to get unanimous consent for a TikTok ban bill.

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Backs Aid, IAEA Drops Security Zone Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told US lawmakers that the Biden administration’s proposed international aid spending in Ukraine and elsewhere is critical to strengthening Washington’s leadership abroad and advancing US security interests. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Re

  • White House to Call for New Midsize Bank Rules After SVB, Signature Failures

    The recommendations are expected to call for new rules from the Federal Reserve and other agencies, including for banks with $100 billion to $250 billion in assets.