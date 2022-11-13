U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,565.54
    -357.03 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Prime Minister strengthens ties with ASEAN and expands partnerships in the Indo-Pacific

·7 min read

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, Nov. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, hosted by Cambodia in Phnom Penh, where Canada was invited as a guest of the Chair.

Convening under the theme of "Addressing Challenges Together," the Prime Minister further strengthened Canada's relationship as a reliable and engaged partner with ASEAN and expanded partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. His priorities included promoting regional peace and stability, expanding and diversifying trade to create good, middle-class jobs in Canada and Southeast Asia, strengthening economic resilience, and investing in and connecting our peoples, while building a clean future.

During an ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit on November 12, which marked the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-Canada dialogue relations, Canada and ASEAN committed to establish a Canada-ASEAN Strategic Partnership. This new Strategic Partnership represents a strong endorsement of Canada's engagement in the region and an important symbolic step to continue deepening our relations with ASEAN moving forward. The Prime Minister also announced an investment of $40 million to launch a new Indo-Pacific Engagement Initiative (IPEI), through which Canada will support the participation of Canadian civil society in the region and enhance Canadian engagement in the Indo-Pacific, including through new research and study opportunities for Canadians. At the Commemorative Summit, Canada and ASEAN released a joint statement highlighting their strong bilateral relationship and priorities for future bilateral cooperation.

Ahead of the release of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Prime Minister announced initiatives to strengthen Canada's trade and investment relationship in the region:

  • $24.5 million for a new office of the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada in the region, to help build and strengthen relations with local partners, including in the areas of foreign policy, cultural diplomacy, and academic ties;

  • $24.1 million to establish the Canadian Trade Gateway in Southeast Asia, an enhanced Canadian hub that will help expand Canada's business and investment networks by linking businesses to existing incubators and accelerators – thereby strengthening the economy and creating jobs on both sides of the Pacific; and

  • A $13.1 million contribution to the ASEAN-Canada Plan of Action Trust Fund to help close development gaps, ensure strong regional engagement with ASEAN, and advance negotiations toward a Canada-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister also announced an investment of $14.2 million to expand the successful Canada-ASEAN Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development (SEED) program. The enhanced program, which is expected to award over 800 new scholarships, will reach developing Indo-Pacific countries, encourage valuable exchanges and skills sharing, and introduce more education and research in shared areas of interest.

At a Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) roundtable with government and development partners as well as civil society organizations with ties to Canada, the Prime Minister announced:

  • $32.8 million for a call for proposals to support civil society organizations that have expertise in delivering development assistance in the Indo-Pacific with the goal to promote gender equality and inclusion, in particular for those most at risk of being left behind; and

  • A new series of Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) dialogues with ASEAN in 2023 to provide a platform for discussions on the implementation of the WPS agenda in ASEAN and meaningfully engage women on an inclusive and sustainable approach to peace.

To promote sustainable development in the region, the Prime Minister announced the following initiatives:

  • $100 million in Feminist International Assistance Policy development funding to support development initiatives in the Indo-Pacific; and

  • $85,000 for Canada to host a Canada–Indo-Pacific symposium on post-pandemic border and migration management where we will reinforce partnerships and share Canadian knowledge and expertise with ASEAN Member States, including to support economic recovery and post-pandemic growth, improve border management and fight transnational crime, and protect gender rights and vulnerable populations.

With a particular focus on supporting demining initiatives in ASEAN Members States, the Prime Minister announced:

  • $750,000 to help build Laos' demining capacity by establishing comprehensive standards for landmine clearance and supporting the recruitment, training, and supervision of personnel to ensure the safety of demining activities in Laos;

  • $190,000 to accelerate mine-clearing in Cambodia and reduce risks from landmines, including by delivering training so women can safely participate in demining activities and by leveraging Canadian expertise for faster, more effective mine clearing; and

  • $50,000 to support a training project that will build on longstanding Canadian assistance to Cambodia in the field of demining to help protect demining personnel and clear landmines in the country.

With a focus on building a sustainable and green future for everyone, the Prime Minister also announced $84.3 million for the new Shared Ocean Fund, which will reinforce a healthy marine environment in the Indo-Pacific region and support measures against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

While at the ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau condemned Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, which has created significant threat to global peace and stability, food and energy security issues as well as challenges in global supply chains, and is a threat to the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Quote
"Canada and ASEAN have a long history of partnership. Canada stands with ASEAN as a steadfast partner, working together to secure an inclusive, strong, and people-centered future. I look forward to working with ASEAN and its Member States, as well as the greater Indo-Pacific region, to grow and diversify trade, create good, middle-class jobs, promote regional peace and security, and build closer ties between our peoples for a safer, cleaner world."
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • This is the third time Prime Minister Trudeau has participated in an ASEAN Summit and is his first visit to Cambodia.

  • ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising 10 Member States. Established by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand in 1967, it was later joined by Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

  • Together, ASEAN Member States represent the fifth largest economy in the world (combined GDP of US$3 trillion). With 661 million people, ASEAN has the third largest population in the world.

  • As a group, ASEAN Member State economies represent Canada's fourth-largest trading partner. In 2021, Canada-ASEAN merchandise trade was valued at $31.5 billion.

  • Canada has been an ASEAN Dialogue Partner since 1977.

  • In 2021, Canada launched negotiations toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with ASEAN. The ASEAN-Canada FTA would be the foundation for a more strategic ASEAN-Canada relationship that drives economic growth, innovation, and job creation on both sides of the Pacific.

  • Since 2001, Canada has provided $4.4 billion in development assistance to ASEAN and to its Member States.

  • Indonesia will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2023.

  • In Cambodia, the Prime Minister also toured the Tuol Sleng prison, where he paid his respects to the victims of the Cambodian genocide, expressed Canada's ongoing support for peace and democracy in Cambodia, and reinforced the message that crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide should never be repeated. He expressed Canada's support for Cambodia's work in education, memorialization, and intergenerational dialogue on the Cambodian genocide.

  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng, accompanied the Prime Minister at the Summit.

  • At the Summit, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with:

  • Canada and Cambodia have a history of political, economic, development, and regional security collaboration and look forward to further strengthening their commercial relationship. Canada is one of Cambodia's top export destinations.

  • Canada and Cambodia will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Related Products

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/13/c1081.html

Recommended Stories

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued

    Does the November share price for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • The Stock Market’s ‘Big Lie’ Is Finally Ending

    Markets also saw a “big lie” finally appear to fall apart—that speculative assets benefiting from ultralow interest rates were worth the ridiculous sums people have paid for them.

  • Elon Musk’s mother calls on critics to ‘stop being mean’ to him: ‘He gets a lot of hate’

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO has overseen chaotic $44bn takeover of social media platform Twitter

  • Russia reveals execution of convict using sledgehammer as he had surrendered to Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Russian Telegram channels posted a video of the execution of Evgeniy Nuzhin, a former prisoner of the Ryazan Penal Colony-3 and a member of the Wagner Private Military Company, who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after being sent to the war against Ukraine; the man's head was smashed with a sledgehammer.

  • Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run

    The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples wed the Lebanese American businessman on Saturday after nearly two years of being engaged

  • Exclusive: As split Congress odds increase, Yellen warns of need to lift debt ceiling

    With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers' failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a "huge threat" to America's credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets. Yellen told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi on Friday that cooperation is still possible with Republicans on some issues, but lifting the debt ceiling is a non-negotiable item. Some Republicans have threatened to use the next hike in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling as leverage to force concessions from U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

  • Don’t Be Fooled by the Stock Rally. It’s Still a Bear Market.

    Stocks often make their biggest daily gains in bear markets. It happened in 2002 and 2008. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on the dollar’s direction, small-business pessimism, and yield-curve inversions.

  • Ukraines high-precision strike: 2 truckloads of dead Russian soldiers removed from building

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a strike on a building where up to 500 Russian military personnel were deployed; two truckloads of Russian soldiers killed in the strike have been removed from the building.

  • Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

    Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America's largest states. DeSantis, for his part, has long praised Trump and mimicked his style, but has notably declined to put aside his own White House ambitions as the former president prepares to seek his old job again.

  • This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 13, 2022

    Senior adviser to the president Anita Dunn, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Jamie Raskin and more will appear on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" this Sunday.

  • President Biden, Xi Jinping to Spell Out Priorities During Bali Meeting

    The leaders are set to meet face-to-face Monday for the first time since Mr. Biden became president, though they had extensive interactions when they served as vice presidents of their respective countries.

  • Zelenskyy to Russian soldiers abandoned in Kherson Oblast: The only chance for salvation is to surrender

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Russian occupiers remaining in Kherson Oblast to surrender, as it is the only chance for them to save their lives. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "I would like to separately address those Russian soldiers, mercenaries and collaborators who were left behind in Kherson and other cities of the south.

  • Meet the 23-year-old Indian American who flipped a Republican Illinois district

    Nabeela Syed, 23, came of age during the Trump administration.

  • Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade. Scholz's stop in Vietnam on his way to the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, highlights Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains as many German firms consider diversifying their manufacturing operations by expanding their presence beyond China, their main hub in Asia.

  • Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

    There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

  • Centene Corp. trades allegations over its big California contract loss

    Centene is appealing — and could end up suing — over its loss of California Medicaid contracts. It says a rival that won the work had a proposal with "false, inaccurate and misleading information." That company, Molina Health Care, is hitting back.

  • Fox News faces post-midterm choice between Trump, DeSantis

    Top talent on Fox News and leading figures in conservative media more generally have a choice to make in the coming months: Who would be the best Republican to support in a potential clash for the 2024 GOP nomination for president — former President Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Trump is expected to announce…

  • Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate, crush Republican 'red wave' hopes

    PHOENIX (Reuters) -Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Biden, who struggled with low approval ratings ahead of Tuesday's elections, partly due to public frustration over inflation, said the late Saturday outcome made him look forward to the remainder of his term in office. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as a "victory and vindication" for Democrats and their agenda.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Spoofs ‘Fox & Friends‘ Attempt To Move On From Donald Trump After Midterm Losses

    As Rupert Murdoch-owned outlets noticeably pinned the blame for the Republicans’ midterm losses on Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live spoofed Fox & Friends as its tried to break the news to the former Celebrity Apprentice host that he was no longer their favorite guest. “Mr. President. I don’t know how to tell you this. But […]

  • Why gerrymandering has gotten worse

    It's not quite "one person, one vote," when politicians can redraw maps of the voting districts they represent, to ensure safe seats for their party.